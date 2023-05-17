WATERLOO -- The John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum is hosting a 5K run and anniversary celebration on May 20.
The first annual museum 5K kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at 500 Westfield Ave. with a kids spoker sprint, followed by a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. that traces a historic footprint of John Deere tractor production.
After the race, family fun activities, awards, and the museum will be available for attendees.
Proceeds from the race will go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to address local food insecurity. Runners can sign up at:
runsignup.com/Race/IA/Waterloo/JohnDeereWaterlooModelD5K.
The event also kicks off the 100th anniversary celebration of the John Deere Model D tractor. More than 60,000 Model Ds were built from 1923 to 1953 – the longest tractor production run in Deere history.
A brief overview will be shared on the Model D and the important role it played in the evolution of production agriculture. Nine of these iconic tractors will be on display. Deere history experts and Waterloo factory leaders will be on hand.
Photos: Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Lt. Justin Hespeler, of the New York City Fire Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Cpl. Jeffrey Farmer, of the Littletown, Colo., Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Lt. Jason Hickey of the New York City Fire Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to from right, Gabina Mora (Mother), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Wilbert Mora of the New York City Police Dept., and Dominique Rivera (Wife), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Jason Rivera of the New York City Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to from right, Gabina Mora (Mother), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Wilbert Mora of the New York City Police Dept., Dominique Rivera (Wife), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Jason Rivera of the New York City Police Dept., and Detective Sumit Sulan of the New York City Police Dept, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Detective Sumit Sulan of the New York City Police Dept, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington, as Gabina Mora (Mother), right, accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Wilbert Mora of the New York City Police Dept., and Dominique Rivera (Wife), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Jason Rivera of the New York City Police Dept., loos on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Deputy Bobby Pham of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Ohio, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Deputy Bobby Pham of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Ohio, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Sgt. Kendrick Simpo of the Houston Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Firefighter Patrick Thornton, of the Fire Dept. of New York City, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Firefighter Patrick Thornton, of the Fire Dept. of New York City, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
