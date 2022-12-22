John Deere touts 'record year' of charitable giving locally, globally

WATERLOO — John Deere is touting a “record year” of community investments, including many of which positively impacted dozens of communities like Waterloo.

The company announced that its foundation and company employees directly contributed more than $3.5 million to the Waterloo area in 2022. That includes almost $1.8 million in grants to Waterloo organizations. Employees also donated more $750,000 and logged more than 34,000 volunteer hours.

John Deere, too, matched and rewarded employee donations and volunteerism in Waterloo with donations of its own totaling more than $1 million.

Among the benefactors was the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Cedar Valley United Way, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, and American Red Cross, as well as programs in local schools, including MIND Research Institute’s ST Math in the Waterloo Community Schools.

John Deere identifies opportunities where it can lend equitable access for resources for the most marginalized and actually invests in nonprofits with these missions.

“It was a few years ago that we began exploring this new way of giving with Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank,” said Nate Clark, global director for corporate social responsibility, in a telephone interview. John Deere asked how it can help, and she came back with lots ideas that could benefit from the company’s financial support.

“She’s been able in large part to help close the meal gap within the area that she serves,” Clark said. “We saw the powerful proof of what happens when we give more freely, and give in ways that nonprofit professionals can use autonomously to drive greater impact.”

John Deere’s latest announcement comes after being named earlier this year to The Civic 50, a national standard for large companies’ commitment to corporate citizenship and social impact programs. Points of Light, a nonprofit dedicated to “accelerating people-powered change,” created that list.

In total, the company said its community investments and charitable giving reached the heights of $55.5 million, a 30% increase over the prior year of $42 million, and represents 1.4% of the company’s average net income over the previous three years.

According to Clark, the business success is “inextricably intertwined” with the success of those around it.

“As our business success grows, we believe that our opportunity and obligation to find ways to give back through meaningful and sustainable social responsibility grows as well,” said Clark.

Several years ago, he noted that the company set “a benchmark” of investing at least 1% of its net income in these types of investments.

It is “our success of making over $7 billion this year that is driving more giving,” he added.

In 2021, the company’s foundation committed at least $200 million over the next decade to “ensure that marginalized families and youth in Deere hometowns and smallholder farm households across the globe have equitable access to the resources and opportunities essential to their prosperity and dignity.”

“I’m often asked where does this drive to give back come from. It was created and inspired since the very beginning of the company,” said Clark.

“I’m here sitting in the Quad Cities. John Deere himself was the mayor of Moline and John Deere, the person, helped launch the YMCA here. And we’ve had leaders throughout our history who have seen and believed (in) the importance of social responsibility.

“We started the American Red Cross here in the Quad Cities and throughout our home communities, we’ve helped start food banks,” he noted. “That leadership continues into today.”

