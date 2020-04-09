John Deere producing 225,000 face shields at Moline plant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MOLINE, Ill. -- Deere & Co. has started making 225,000 protective face shields to be distributed to health-care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company officials announced Thursday that production of 25,000 face shields began Wednesday at the John Deere Seeding Group in Moline, Ill., while materials and supplies have been ordered to make 200,000 more.

The first batch of personal protective equipment will be delivered to 16 U.S. Deere factories in eight states, including those in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, as well as the company’s U.S. Deere-Hitachi factory for local distribution.

Officials at the local plants will be responsible for distributing the face shields to local health-care workers in their communities.

"We knew that we needed to do more to help these true heroes in the fight against this virus, the front-line health care workers," said David Ottavianelli, Deere director of strategic projects and labor relations.

"Our employees wanted to do more for the local communities and we could not be prouder for their actions," he added. "They are the real stars."

The effort is a collaboration with the United Auto Workers, Iowa Department of Homeland Security, Illinois Manufacturers' Association and others, the company said.