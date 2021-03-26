John Deere plans two more hiring fairs in Waterloo

WATERLOO – John Deere is coming back for more.
More Waterloo-area workers, that is.
Buoyed by a successful job fair earlier this month, Deere will hold two more job fairs to hire more workers -- and fill a growing complement of hiring needs at its Waterloo plants.
The fairs will be April 6 and 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, 500 Westfield Ave., where an initial fair was held March 6.
“We are hoping we get a good turnout again,” said Randy Venzke, labor relations manager at Deere's Waterloo Works, where the company’s large row-crop tractors are made.
The spots are production jobs, including welders, assemblers and other positions. Pay starts at more than $19 an hour, with a full array of benefits including health insurance and 401(K) retirement and pension plans.
“The March 6 event was so successful. It was a great event,” Venzke said. “We really enjoyed interacting with people in the community who came out to apply. We want to try it again. We’re hoping to get the same response.”
The March 6 job fair “was a huge success with over 300 visitors that day and over 400 applications received during the week,” Venzke said. “Out of those 400 applicants we got a solid 250, 260 candidates” to make conditional job offers to – an above-average rate of qualified applicants, he said.
Deere is still looking to fill another 80 to 100 positions, Venzke said, noting the total number of jobs required has grown even since the March 6 job fair.
Deere projected at the start of its fiscal year in November it would need to hire another 500 workers in Waterloo by May 1. It managed to fill about 200 of those positions but, when applications tapered off, decided to conduct the March 6 and upcoming job fairs to regenerate interest and replenish a pool of applicants.
In addition to the job fairs, Deere is expanding an advertising push and will also be promoting the openings on electronic billboards throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
This hiring is believed to be the most at one time at Deere's Waterloo operations in at least six or seven years, since some layoffs in 2014-15. It’s also possibly Deere’s highest-profile hiring blitz locally since before the 1980s recession.
A recovering farm economy with favorable commodity prices has fueled demand for Deere products, including Waterloo-made tractors, leading to higher production and more hiring. Additionally, Deere has introduced new products over the past year. The company is projecting all-time record earnings for the full fiscal year in the range of $4.6 billion to $5 billion.
Deere is Waterloo's largest manufacturing employer, maintaining about 5,000 workers here in recent years. Its Waterloo plants are the Moline, Ill.-based company’s largest manufacturing complex in North America.
Individuals also may apply online at www.johndeere.jobs. Choose “USA,” then select “Production & Skill Trade Opportunities."