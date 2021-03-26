John Deere plans two more hiring fairs in Waterloo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deere is still looking to fill another 80 to 100 positions, Venzke said, noting the total number of jobs required has grown even since the March 6 job fair.

Deere projected at the start of its fiscal year in November it would need to hire another 500 workers in Waterloo by May 1. It managed to fill about 200 of those positions but, when applications tapered off, decided to conduct the March 6 and upcoming job fairs to regenerate interest and replenish a pool of applicants.

In addition to the job fairs, Deere is expanding an advertising push and will also be promoting the openings on electronic billboards throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

This hiring is believed to be the most at one time at Deere's Waterloo operations in at least six or seven years, since some layoffs in 2014-15. It’s also possibly Deere’s highest-profile hiring blitz locally since before the 1980s recession.

A recovering farm economy with favorable commodity prices has fueled demand for Deere products, including Waterloo-made tractors, leading to higher production and more hiring. Additionally, Deere has introduced new products over the past year. The company is projecting all-time record earnings for the full fiscal year in the range of $4.6 billion to $5 billion.