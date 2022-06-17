 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Deere named to The Civic 50 for the first time

In 2021, the John Deere Foundation pledged $1.7 million to River Bend Food Bank in Davenport in an effort to help end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

MOLINE, ILL. — John Deere was recently recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

It was named to The Civic 50 — a national standard for large companies’ commitment to corporate citizenship and social impact programs — by the Points of Light, a nonprofit dedicated to “accelerating people-powered change,” the company announced Thursday.

John Deere applied for the first time, and largely attributes being recognized to its support of local food banks, as outlined in its 2021 Sustainability Report.

“In my mind, it confirms and affirms that we’re walking the walk when it comes to community engagement,” said Nathan Clark, global director for corporate social responsibility. “It shows the true investment by our business, and that we’re not just handing out cardboard checks and being there for photo ops. We’re extremely thrilled, honored and humbled that the direction we’re running in is the right one.”

In 2021, John Deere employees recorded more than 124,000 volunteer hours. A John Deere volunteer, Haley DeGreve, is pictured in Coal Valley, Illinois. 

The recognition also “doubles down the urgency” when it comes to helping the most vulnerable and marginalized populations, he said.

Last year, John Deere says its employees volunteered more than 124,000 hours. That resulted in more than $1.2 million in donations to their favorite causes through its foundation’s employee giving program.

Locally, Clark said that includes organizations like the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Cedar Valley United Way and Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.

He also pointed out that the recognition didn’t just come from the hours spent at places like the food bank, sorting and packaging food, or serving on their local boards of directors.

It’s also a testament to the company’s philosophical shift to “trust-based philanthropy,” and allows nonprofits, like food banks, to have greater autonomy over how grants they get from John Deere are spent.

“We want the community to trust our organization to the highest power,” Clark said. “We’re not experts in food banks, and we hope that this allows them to have the same energy toward their mission that we have when we design and create our machines.”

The company said its foundation last year invested $2.7 million in food banks “critical to John Deere home communities” in the country and around the world. That led to nearly 12.8 million meals to those experiencing hunger.

“Food banks are more than just meals, they’re social justice, they’re medicine, and they’re about human development at their very core,” he added.

Clark said the commitment to food banks and the “symbiotic relationship” shared between the corporation and these volunteer operations dates back decades, even beyond the farming crisis of the 1980s.

“We’ve always been invested with our finances, but also with our people,” Clark said.

The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

