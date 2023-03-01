WATERLOO — John Deere Waterloo is partnering with the city’s Leisure Services Commission to make improvements to Gates Park.
Deere is giving a $500,000 grant to the project – which will include a new inclusive playground, spray park, basketball court, amphitheater, soccer field, and skating, among other things.
“John Deere is focused on making investments that empower the most vulnerable and marginalized families and youth in our home communities,” Mindy Schmidt, John Deere Waterloo’s community relations manager, said in a news release. “We feel the amenities in the Gates Park Master Plan will have a significant impact in the heart of a neighborhood that we care a lot about. It will also provide recreation opportunities for youth, free alternatives for families to gather and will improve the overall beautification of the neighborhood.”
“The Gates Park project will be the largest park investment in the history of this city,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in a news release. “It will transform the over 65-acre green space into an inclusive destination for all to enjoy.”
People are also reading…
Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said in the release that the grant gets officials closer to meeting their goal of $17.5 million for the Transforming Gates and Byrnes Parks Project.
There are currently have more than $14.5 million in committed funds.
Other funders include the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, R.J. McElroy Trust, Otto Schoitz Foundation, Pauline R. Barrett Foundation, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, Young Family Foundation, Ike Leighty Fund, Ross Christensen Family Foundation, Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, VGM Group, Inc., Waterloo RAGBRAI Committee, VGM Employee Fund and Waterloo Kiwanis Club.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Two brothers were rescued in Australia after drifting at sea, riders at a Florida fair were left hanging upside down after a Ferris wheel malfunctioned, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
It’s a good thing they planned to have drinks on the boat, it literally saved their lives.
Video footage shows how fairgoers at Florida’s state fair were left hanging upside down as a ride malfunctioned. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galupp…
Good news, Jedi. France has hosted its first lightsaber championship, four years after the national fencing federation recognized it as a comp…
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer trekked along closed highways in Southern California to show dangerous blizzard conditions on Feb. 23.
The recent devastating earthquakes in Türkiye have taken a heavy toll on the cultural and historical landmarks, including a well-preserved cas…
Hidden cameras have captured a first glimpse of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Chester Zoo in the U.K. January 7th.
This tradition has been going on for hundreds of years! Yair Ben-Dor has more.
The thorny trees and dung-caked homes of Umoja village make it resemble any other in Kenya's northeastern Samburu region, except in one key de…
This leopard mom used her brain and her butt to get out of a sticky situation in Kenya.
The man says he wouldn’t do it again, but enjoyed it nonetheless. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
A wild elephant held up traffic while grabbing leaves from roadside trees in Thailand. Footage shows the huge jumbo named Yo-yo strolling alon…