WATERLOO — John Deere Waterloo is partnering with the city’s Leisure Services Commission to make improvements to Gates Park.

Deere is giving a $500,000 grant to the project – which will include a new inclusive playground, spray park, basketball court, amphitheater, soccer field, and skating, among other things.

“John Deere is focused on making investments that empower the most vulnerable and marginalized families and youth in our home communities,” Mindy Schmidt, John Deere Waterloo’s community relations manager, said in a news release. “We feel the amenities in the Gates Park Master Plan will have a significant impact in the heart of a neighborhood that we care a lot about. It will also provide recreation opportunities for youth, free alternatives for families to gather and will improve the overall beautification of the neighborhood.”

“The Gates Park project will be the largest park investment in the history of this city,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in a news release. “It will transform the over 65-acre green space into an inclusive destination for all to enjoy.”

Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said in the release that the grant gets officials closer to meeting their goal of $17.5 million for the Transforming Gates and Byrnes Parks Project.

There are currently have more than $14.5 million in committed funds.

Other funders include the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, R.J. McElroy Trust, Otto Schoitz Foundation, Pauline R. Barrett Foundation, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, Young Family Foundation, Ike Leighty Fund, Ross Christensen Family Foundation, Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, VGM Group, Inc., Waterloo RAGBRAI Committee, VGM Employee Fund and Waterloo Kiwanis Club.