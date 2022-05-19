John Deere Foundation awards $1 Million to World Food Program USA

MOLINE — The John Deere Foundation is donating $1 million to World Food Program USA to combat global food insecurity and address the staggering rise of acute hunger exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine.

Half of the grant will support the global humanitarian work of the United Nations World Food Programme with the other half going to the organization’s Innovation Accelerator, which sources, supports, and scales high-impact innovations to achieve zero hunger.

“At John Deere, we are committed to helping feed the world and understand the important role of innovative technologies and business models in achieving that goal,” said John C. May, chairman and CEO of Deere & Company and chairman of the John Deere Foundation. “This investment in the World Food Program, and in its Innovation Accelerator, holds the promise of helping end hunger today and in the future.”

“We are grateful to the John Deere Foundation for their generous support at a time when the world faces a hunger catastrophe on an unprecedented scale,” said Barron Segar, president and CEO of World Food Program USA. “Private sector partners are vital to helping us feed families in need today and advancing innovation that can save lives in the future.”

This award builds on recent grants from the John Deere Foundation to World Food Program USA, including a $250,000 gift earlier in 2022 to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine and the surrounding region, and a $500,000 investment in 2021 to support the WFP Innovation Accelerator.

John Deere employees have also supported WFP through its “ShareTheMeal” crowdfunding app. With the support of the John Deere Foundation’s employee giving programs, John Deere employees have helped donate more than 88,600 meals to fight global hunger in 2022.

