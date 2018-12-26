Twelfth in a series on this year’s
20 Under 40 winners.
WATERLOO — Joe Lichty can be described as exceptional, engaged and dedicated because of his persistent devotion to his family and community.
Lichty grew up south of Waterloo on the family farm.
“I’ve been born and raised here my whole life,” Lichty said. “I grew up with five brothers. With five brothers, we can also call on each other whenever we need a project or to fix something. We’re used to calling on each other as a very close farm family, so maybe that’s where the roots come from.”
A good friend of his family recruited him to work at Veridian Credit Union after he graduated from Iowa State University.
“As soon as I got in the door I absolutely loved it,” Lichty said. “It’s a great career that really invests in employees and development.”
He went to St. Mary’s Catholic School in east Waterloo as a child and graduated from Columbus High School. Growing up in a rural area and going to school in the city helped him develop a sense of belonging everywhere.
“I love being in the community, and it’s nice to know the community part of it is valued,” Lichty said.
Rolling up his sleeves as a volunteer is important to Lichty. He has been on the board of directors for the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley for two years. He’ll serve as vice president next year.
“(It’s) a fun one to be a part of because the volunteer center really promotes effective volunteerism in the community,” he said.
He personally enjoys giving his time, Lichty said.
“Being involved in the community you were brought up in makes you feel valued, that you know you can make a difference, an impact,” he said. “It takes volunteers to make the world go round.”
Lichty is proud to call the Cedar Valley his home.
“There are a lot of great people here in our community, and I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of them over the years,” Lichty said.
Lichty plays softball for Veridian-sponsored teams during the summer and is a coach for his 4-year-old son’s T-ball team.
“It spreads you pretty thin, but it’s also fun to be active and part of your kid’s life,” Lichty said.
He and his wife, Melanie, also have a 3-month-old baby.
Lichty appreciated the support he received when Melanie was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in 2011 at age 30.
“The MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association) is very near and dear to our heart,” he said. “It’s been challenging and rewarding, because she married a guy that can take on more and do things to help our and help our family out.”
Lichty and his family helped raise $1,000 for MDA and saw to it those funds stayed local, said Lauren Finke of the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley. Annually, the Lichtys participate and raise funds during the National Association of Letter Carriers golf tournament and bowling tournament.
