Jodi Geerts will lead Waverly Health Center

WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center board of trustees has chosen Jodi Geerts as the new chief executive officer of Waverly Health Center. Geerts has been a senior leader in the organization as the chief nursing officer since August 2018.

Geerts previously worked for UnityPoint Health as an executive director of regulatory and risk management and director of emergency services. Prior to that, she served in chief nursing officer roles for both Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant and Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton. Geerts holds a Masters in Business Administration, a Bachelors of Science in Nursing, and is a certified professional in healthcare quality.

“Jodi’s lifelong commitment to serving patients is a great fit for the health center and where we’re headed,” stated Phil Jones, WHC board of trustees chair. “She is passionate about our patients, providers, staff and community. She has been hard at work with the team over the last several years as CNO, the past few months as interim CEO, and now as CEO. This will ensure WHC continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the people we serve.”