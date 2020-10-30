Job Foundation: Program impacts financial futures of students

From Fall 2020 Inclusion magazine
When a teacher told Victoria Gerrold about a program for her boys, she had been looking for a positive organization for them to get involved in. Three years later, the entire family continues to benefit from The Job Foundation, a nonprofit savings-linked conditional cash transfer program.
Launched in 2007, the program focuses on educating students, kindergarten through 12th grade, and their families about financial stewardship.
It was founded by Jennifer Corey-Brost, who had a longtime vision to help those who face financial hardships. In college, she made a conscious decision to live in a Section 8 apartment, where she and her roommates helped the people in the neighborhood who were less advantaged.
A few years later, Corey-Brost and her husband suffered a tragedy when their first child was stillborn. They named him Job.
She knew she wanted some good to come from their loss, so she founded The Job Foundation.
The foundation enrolls students in fourth grade or younger who qualify for free or reduced lunch from five Waterloo elementary schools: Lincoln, Highland, Lowell, Cunningham and Irving. The students will remain in the program through high school.
“The long-term impact is critical to a stable financial future for these kids,” said Kelsey Umthun, director of development for The Job Foundation.
Additionally, all the children in a participating student’s household who are younger than fourth grade also are enrolled.
“All the kids in the household have an equal impact,” Umthun said.
According to Unthum, the program currently serves 55 families, including more than 100 children. The average annual income of the households is $16,412. Participants are 59% African American, 22% multi-racial, 13% white and 6% Latino.
Students in the program receive cash transfers based on financial education, school attendance, grades and abstaining from illegal activities.
Students must save at least 60% of the money in a long-term savings account that cannot be accessed until they graduate from high school. Many students save more than 60%. The students are taken shopping a few times a year, when they can spend some of their money. Some also choose to donate a portion of their income.
The money accumulated by graduation can be used to help establish credit with a secured loan and help support independent living needs, such as rent or transportation.
Four seniors graduated from the program in 2019 with an average savings of just more than $3,300.
The graduates completed financial and leadership lessons, created spending and meal plans, got a driver’s license, worked or volunteered, got a secured loan, passed the exit exam, reconciled a checkbook register and created a spending plan for their long savings.
The Job Foundation requires financial education classes, and tutors are available. Presentations are offered for parents on topics ranging from ADHD to how to build credit.
The Job Foundation also is a certified mentoring program. Victoria Gerrold of Waterloo said mentors involved her boys — Mar’Kwon Stevens, eighth grade, Mar’Trabion Stevens, seventh grade, and Marchello Rembert, fifth grade — in a number of activities, including basketball, rebuilding bikes, rock climbing, hiking, swimming, reading and schoolwork.
While the program is full for this year, there is an application on the organization’s website, and applications are available at the schools. Children are enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We had a large kindergarten class compared to previous years,” Umthun said. “We normally enroll in the spring and summer.”
Recently, with the COVID-19 virus, the Job Foundation team went even further to support the families.
“We reached out to the families and said, ‘What do you need?’ said Umthun. “We delivered food and resources to their doorsteps. Our staff personally provided rides when transportation wasn’t available.”
The Job Foundation also partnered with Target and the VGM Group to provide free school supplies for the students in their program
“We noticed that, with the virus, some of the usual providers of school supplies weren’t able to do it this year, so we wanted to step up for our families,” Umthun said.
About a week before classes started, Gerrold came to the foundation’s office to collect supplies for her three sons.
“This is an awesome program,” Gerrold said of the Job Foundation. “It helps the boys set goals. They are learning the difference between ‘wants’ and ‘needs.’ They are saving money. One of my boys donates to the animal shelter and our church.
“I have seen positive changes in my boys. They are helpers. They have self-respect and are given the tools to be successful. It is a good program to put your kids in. The staff is amazing. They will do anything to keep us safe.”
While The Job Foundation is currently only in Waterloo Schools, it is the organization’s goal to start a program in Cedar Falls and expand from there.
“It’s our dream to be nationwide,” Umthun said.
Umthun said her job is very rewarding.
“I get to know the families, build relationships with them,” she said. “I’ve been here four years now, so I’ve seen kids transition from middle school to high school and graduate. The changes you see in the kids is extraordinary. Middle school is a tough age. They are worried about peer pressure, their self-image, how people perceive them. In high school you watch their minds work to find what they want to do and what do they need to do to get there. They discover their interests, their talents and what they are passionate about.
“And at the end of the year, when we see our seniors graduate, that is a very emotional night.”
