Job Foundation: Program impacts financial futures of students

“We noticed that, with the virus, some of the usual providers of school supplies weren’t able to do it this year, so we wanted to step up for our families,” Umthun said.

About a week before classes started, Gerrold came to the foundation’s office to collect supplies for her three sons.

“This is an awesome program,” Gerrold said of the Job Foundation. “It helps the boys set goals. They are learning the difference between ‘wants’ and ‘needs.’ They are saving money. One of my boys donates to the animal shelter and our church.

“I have seen positive changes in my boys. They are helpers. They have self-respect and are given the tools to be successful. It is a good program to put your kids in. The staff is amazing. They will do anything to keep us safe.”

While The Job Foundation is currently only in Waterloo Schools, it is the organization’s goal to start a program in Cedar Falls and expand from there.

“It’s our dream to be nationwide,” Umthun said.

Umthun said her job is very rewarding.