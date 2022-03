Job fair planned March 30 in Jesup

JESUP -- Buchanan County Economic Development is partnering with CoWork591 for a job fair at CoWork591 to be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. This is an opportunity for perspective job seekers to meet with employers on a more intimate level. Because our job fair is being held at CoWork591 located at 591 Young St. in Jesup, we can offer job seekers a relaxed and comfortable setting to explore job opportunities.