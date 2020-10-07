J'Kalein Madison, Liane Nichols star in 'Driving Miss Daisy' staged reading

“She teaches him to read and write, and he encourages Daisy to let go of her insecurities. It basically explores the experience of aging while the world moves forward at a greater pace — something we can feel is happening today. We almost get emotional in rehearsal. There are a number of touching scenes, and the characters are cordial, but each person has their own prejudices. By the end, that is no longer true, which is a good lesson for us all.”

The play won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for drama. It was the first in Uhry’s “Atlanta Trilogy,” which focuses on Jewish residents in the Georgia city in the early 20th century. The second play was “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” with “Parade” rounding out the trilogy. “Driving Miss Daisy” won the Outer Critics Circle Award for best off-Broadway play and the movie won four Academy Awards, including 1989 best picture, starring Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman and Dan Akyroyd.

Although it is a staged reading, the actors don’t sit in chairs on a barren stage for this show, Luzaich said. There are 19 scene changes, with different areas of the Oster Regent Theatre stage representing such locations as the car and Daisy’s house. Actors will have basic costume pieces, such as hats, scarves and shawls that are worn or removed to signify the changing of a scene or time period.