J'Kalein Madison, Liane Nichols star in 'Driving Miss Daisy' staged reading

CEDAR FALLS – John Luzaich relishes his role directing the staged reading of the Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s “Driving Miss Daisy.” He has another role, as well, playing Boolie, Daisy Werthan’s son who hires Hoke Coleburn, an African-American man, to be his mother’s chauffeur after she crashes her car. Their relationship is contentious and often funny, and over 25 years Hoke and Miss Daisy form an enduring bond of friendship.
The readings are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Oster Regent Theatre.
Liane Nichols is cast as Miss Daisy and J’Kalein Madison plays Hoke.
“I have the smallest piece in the show as an actor. As director, I just love working with J’Kalein and Liane. They both have done the actors’ work to find these characters within themselves,” Luzaich said. “An actor is a balance of complete freedom and absolute discipline, and these two actors have achieved that. We are taking it seriously, but we’re having a lot of fun, too, working on this play.”
In Alfred Uhry’s “Driving Miss Daisy,” Daisy is a stubborn, elderly Southern widow who initially refuses to rely on Hoke to get her from one place to another and spends their first week together sitting in her kitchen. Hoke treats Miss Daisy with dignity, and “while they are both warm, good-hearted people, each has their own prejudices. Over the years, those prejudices break down and against the odds, Hoke becomes her best friend,” Luzaich said.
“She teaches him to read and write, and he encourages Daisy to let go of her insecurities. It basically explores the experience of aging while the world moves forward at a greater pace — something we can feel is happening today. We almost get emotional in rehearsal. There are a number of touching scenes, and the characters are cordial, but each person has their own prejudices. By the end, that is no longer true, which is a good lesson for us all.”
The play won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for drama. It was the first in Uhry’s “Atlanta Trilogy,” which focuses on Jewish residents in the Georgia city in the early 20th century. The second play was “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” with “Parade” rounding out the trilogy. “Driving Miss Daisy” won the Outer Critics Circle Award for best off-Broadway play and the movie won four Academy Awards, including 1989 best picture, starring Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman and Dan Akyroyd.
Although it is a staged reading, the actors don’t sit in chairs on a barren stage for this show, Luzaich said. There are 19 scene changes, with different areas of the Oster Regent Theatre stage representing such locations as the car and Daisy’s house. Actors will have basic costume pieces, such as hats, scarves and shawls that are worn or removed to signify the changing of a scene or time period.
“There’s actually quite a bit of movement. We also have a number of lighting cues and eight different sound cues. At one point, it’s Christmas in the 1950s, so we have Eartha Kitt singing ‘Santa Baby,’ which was recorded in 1953,” the director said.
“I like to think of a staged reading as an audio book on a long drive — that’s what a staged reading is — but instead of imagining everything in your mind, you see characters in costume and scene changes. It’s both fun and challenging for the actors, as well,” he explained.
Appropriate COVID-19 precautions are in place for the readings. Of the 462 seats in the theater, only 104 will be available for seating for each performance.
The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and one hour before each show. Tickets are $10 for all ages, and $5 for CFCT APPLAUD members. For more information, call 277-5283 or click on www.CFCT.org .
