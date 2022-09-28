Jim O'Loughlin featured reader for Final Thursday Reading Series

CEDAR FALLS On Thursday, Sept. 29, Jim O’Loughlin will be the featured reader at the Final Thursday Reading Series at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

O’Loughlin will be reading from his new science fiction novel, "The Cord" (BHC Press), which is set along both ends of a future space elevator.

The reading begins at 7 p.m. with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are invited to share up to five minutes of original fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction. O’Loughlin’s featured reading takes place at 7:30 p.m. The featured reading can also be streamed live. Sign up at https://uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lduivrj8oG92ZUeGvm7EjSIy9DKb8rkuZ.

O’Loughlin is the head of the Department of Languages & Literatures at the University of Northern Iowa. His other books include "The Last Caucus in Iowa" (Ice Cube Press) and "Dean Dean Dean Dean" (Twelve Winters Press).

Other Final Thursday Reading Series events are: Gary Eller, Oct. 27, "True North," and Anesa Kajtazovic, Nov. 17, (one week early due to Thanksgiving), "War Changes Everything: My Life Leaving Bosnia."

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.