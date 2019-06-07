WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s emeritus wrestling coach Jim Miller will leave the school to begin a new chapter as the director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo.
Miller came to Wartburg in 1991 and amassed a career record of 413-37-2, won 10 NCAA Division III team championships, 21 consecutive conference championships and seven National Wrestling Coaches Association national dual championships before stepping down after the 2013 season. He coached 37 individual national champions, 147 All-Americans and 72 NWCA Academic All-Americans.
“Jim Miller leaves a lasting legacy at Wartburg and in our athletic department. His leadership and mentorship of countless student-athletes will enable his impact to extend long after his service to the college and department,” said Rick Willis, Wartburg’s director of athletics, in a release. “We thank him for his unprecedented contributions at Wartburg and wish him well in his new venture representing the sport of wrestling.”
Wartburg President Darrel Colson added he is grateful for Miller’s service to the college.
“When he concluded his distinguished career of coaching for us, he and I discussed how we might dedicate energy to promoting the sport he loves and the sport that has been so important to Wartburg,” Colson said in a statement. “Assuming this role at the Dan Gable Museum will afford Jim the perfect platform to advocate for wrestling at all levels, including the intercollegiate competition that’s so important to us. While I’ll miss his reassuring presence and steady leadership on campus, I’m happy to share Jim with the entire wrestling community.”
