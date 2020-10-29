Jesup's new co-working space partners with high schoolers

JESUP – A new co-working office in the Cedar Valley is thriving and local students, businesses and residents are reaping the benefits. CoWork591 opened at 591 Young St. in downtown Jesup in February under a partnership with Farmers State Bank and Heartland Technologies.

“It’s fun to see the different types of collaborating going on here,” said Heartland Technologies CEO Tony Lang.

The formerly vacant building was renovated to offer private and open-area office space with modern furniture, advanced technology and an outdoor patio. The space opened just before the pandemic forced many people to work from home. Local professionals often use the space, including some staff from John Deere and GoDaddy, as well as students from Luther College and the University of Northern Iowa. Several Linn County companies rented workspace in August after the derecho wiped out internet and utilities for much of the Cedar Rapids area.

“It wasn’t our original idea, but we’re here for the community and surrounding areas,” Lang said.

The space is also home to 15 Jesup High School students in the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program. Jesup Community Schools launched the CAPS program, an affiliate of the Cedar Valley CAPS program, in January.