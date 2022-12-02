Jesup to host first-ever 'Winter Festival' on Saturday

JESUP — It’s time to get excited.

Jesup community organizations and leaders are coming together to hold the first-ever massive holiday celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in Land of Corn Park on Young Street.

They’re calling it “Winter Festival.”

Public Works Director Michael Fettkether said it’s an event he and others have wanted to organize for a while. This year the interest was there and the right people stepped up to the plate to help with it.

Jesup Boy Scout Troop 95 and the Chamber of Commerce were among the organizations taking on their own Christmas initiatives last year. That’s when Fettkether said he and others started talking about what could be accomplished in tandem.

“What if we just joined together and had one big event all in the same location?” Fettkether recalled asking while discussing the potential for the event.

Lots of local celebrities and fun offerings will be on hand beginning at 4 p.m.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch will be among the well-known guests in attendance. Gucci the Cow, who became famous a year ago for a trip to Dairy Queen, and Olaf, the snowman from the Disney movie “Frozen,” are others who could appear.

Photo opportunities will be available with these familiar faces and several holiday-themed cutouts, as well as inside a separate booth.

Goodies will include everything from hot chocolate and cider to s’mores, cupcakes and cookies.

Ornaments will be available to decorate and ginger bread house kits will be given out to take home. A drop-off box will also be available for kids wanting to send their wish lists and letters to Santa.

The Jesup Public Library will host story times at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Mayor Chris Even will lead a community tree lighting at 6 p.m.

“It will be an event that could draw in lots of people and a celebration we hope to keep going for a long time,” he said. “People are always saying that they’re going to Sumner or Cedar Falls, and it will sure be nice if we can do that here.”

Follow the “Jesup Winter Festival” and “Jesup Chamber of Commerce” Facebook pages to get the latest updates on the event.

In addition to the Boy Scouts, Chamber of Commerce, Jesup Public Library, and city of Jesup, the Farmers State Bank, Heartland Technology, Innovative Wealth, Socraftse, White Funeral Home, Monat Wealth Management, Summit Chiropractic, Rach’s Kitchen, Spahn & Rose, Jesup Fire Department and Jesup Police Department will help organize and sponsor the festival.

“It’s all about getting the kids excited for the holidays,” Fettkether said.