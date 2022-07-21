 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jesup student earns perfect point average at U of Wisconsin-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Sam Yexley of Jesup was named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor’s List of students with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for spring 2022. Yexley also was listed on the Dean’s List. Myah Swanson of Waverly made the Dean’s List, as well.

