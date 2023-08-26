CLINTON — Jesup native Sister Kathleen Sadler is celebrating her 25th Jubilee, the anniversary of entrance into religious life, this summer.

She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton in 1998. She has ministered in the areas of elder care and spiritual direction and been a retreat director.

Sadler’s early ministry centered on the physical and cognitive well-being of persons afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease. She served as an activity director in the dementia units of several nursing care facilities, including Winchester House of Lake County, Libertyville, Illinois; Washington and Jane Smith Community, Chicago; Emeritus at Urbandale (Iowa); and The Alverno, Clinton.

Since 2016, she has been offering spiritual direction and spiritual-themed programs at nursing homes and senior living facilities. She also leads one-day and three-day retreats at retreat centers in Iowa and Illinois.

Sadler resides at The Canticle in Clinton, where she serves on the advisory and liturgy committees and is a sacristan, cantor, and emergency responder. Additionally, she serves on the congregation’s anti-death penalty and sharing fund committees.