CLINTON — Jesup native Sister Kathleen Sadler is celebrating her 25th Jubilee, the anniversary of entrance into religious life, this summer.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton in 1998. She has ministered in the areas of elder care and spiritual direction and been a retreat director.
Sadler’s early ministry centered on the physical and cognitive well-being of persons afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease. She served as an activity director in the dementia units of several nursing care facilities, including Winchester House of Lake County, Libertyville, Illinois; Washington and Jane Smith Community, Chicago; Emeritus at Urbandale (Iowa); and The Alverno, Clinton.
Since 2016, she has been offering spiritual direction and spiritual-themed programs at nursing homes and senior living facilities. She also leads one-day and three-day retreats at retreat centers in Iowa and Illinois.
People are also reading…
Sadler resides at The Canticle in Clinton, where she serves on the advisory and liturgy committees and is a sacristan, cantor, and emergency responder. Additionally, she serves on the congregation’s anti-death penalty and sharing fund committees.
5 veggie-based recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup makes use of seasonal produce in a variety of ways. Think chopped salads, zoodles, bruschetta and more.
Five-spice powder gives a pungent, aromatic flavor to stir-fried vegetables. The powder is a mixture of five ground spices usually consisting of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. It adds the exciting flavors of Chinese cuisine to this simple vegetarian dinner.
As the outdoor heat continues, what could be better than these garlic-scented toasts topped with ripe, sweet tomatoes and creamy mozzarella cheese? I know, a drizzle of pesto. So good and Seriously Simple.
You’ll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that’s a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce.
What's summer without an ice cream sandwich? You can of course buy store-bought ice cream sandwiches. But AP food writer Katie Workman says homemade is easy and fun and lets you customize your ice cream sandwiches any which way.