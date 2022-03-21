Jesup man wins big lottery prize

CLIVE — A Jesup man has won a lottery prize of more than $62,000.
Gregory Even won an Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $62,388. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 115 25th Ave. in Gilbertville, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The Extreme Green Progressive jackpot starts at $20,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.
The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called "scratchless" because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $20. For more information, visit
ialottery.com.
Photos: UNI women's basketball vs. Kansas City in WNIT opener
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 1
Northern Iowa's Karli Rucker takes a jumper against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 2
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley looks for an open lane to the basket against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 3
The Northern Iowa bench erupts after scoring against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 4
Northern Iowa's Bre Gunnels drives to the basket against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 5
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green and Karli Rucker react after Rucker draws a foul against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 6
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli drives to the basket against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 7
Northern Iowa's Maya McDermott drives to the basket against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 8
Northern Iowa's Karli Rucker takes a short jumper against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 9
Northern Iowa's Bre Gunnels reaches to make the rebound against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 10
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green drives down the baseline against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Kansas City 11
Northern Iowa's Karli Rucker goes for the layup against Kansas City on Thursday during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.