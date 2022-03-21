Jesup man wins big lottery prize

CLIVE — A Jesup man has won a lottery prize of more than $62,000.

Gregory Even won an Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $62,388. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 115 25th Ave. in Gilbertville, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

The Extreme Green Progressive jackpot starts at $20,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called "scratchless" because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.

InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $20. For more information, visit ialottery.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0