Jesup man surprised by big lottery win

JESUP — A Jesup man who won a $50,000 lottery prize said he didn’t realize right away that he’d won big.

Gilbert Marsh, 79, won the 16th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$50,000 Super Crossword" scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Music Station in Independence.

Marsh scratched the ticket when he got home and began tallying the completed words on his ticket.

“I just scratched it and then I started counting,” he recalled on Tuesday as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “I got up to eight. And then I counted again, and got up to nine. And then I threw it at her. She counted and it was 10.”

His wife, Cheryl, thought he’d won a top prize, but urged him to get further verification.

“I had him go over to our son’s (house) and have him verify it,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

Marsh and his wife plan to use the winnings to pay bills, buy a new roof for their home and repair their truck.

