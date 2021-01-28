Jesup man paralyzed after fall determined to walk again

JESUP – Brian Larson was working on a home-improvement project on a Saturday — as he had many times before — when life as he knew it took a drastic turn.

In an instant he was lying on his back, staring up at the ceiling he’d just been working on. He was alone. He couldn’t move his legs.

His spinal cord had been pinched. Doctors said he likely wouldn’t walk again. Nearly four weeks later, he’s trying to prove them wrong.

On Jan. 2, Larson was installing insulation on the ceiling of his shop, a 24-by-40-foot pole building near his Jesup farmhouse. He lost his balance and fell 10 feet from the rafters, landing on his back.

His cellphone landed just out of reach. But the Bluetooth earbud he was wearing had popped out and, luckily, was within reach. He was able to use its voice command to call his wife.

“The very first thing he said when I answered the phone was, ‘Don’t freak out, but I need you to get to the shop right now,’” his wife, Sarah Larson, said. “When I opened the door he was laying on the concrete floor and wanted me to help him up.”