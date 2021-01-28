Jesup man paralyzed after fall determined to walk again

JESUP – Brian Larson was working on a home-improvement project on a Saturday — as he had many times before — when life as he knew it took a drastic turn.
In an instant he was lying on his back, staring up at the ceiling he’d just been working on. He was alone. He couldn’t move his legs.
His spinal cord had been pinched. Doctors said he likely wouldn’t walk again. Nearly four weeks later, he’s trying to prove them wrong.
On Jan. 2, Larson was installing insulation on the ceiling of his shop, a 24-by-40-foot pole building near his Jesup farmhouse. He lost his balance and fell 10 feet from the rafters, landing on his back.
His cellphone landed just out of reach. But the Bluetooth earbud he was wearing had popped out and, luckily, was within reach. He was able to use its voice command to call his wife.
“The very first thing he said when I answered the phone was, ‘Don’t freak out, but I need you to get to the shop right now,’” his wife, Sarah Larson, said. “When I opened the door he was laying on the concrete floor and wanted me to help him up.”
Instead she called an ambulance. Brian was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, but there was no surgeon on staff that night — at either Allen or MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center — Brian said, who could treat his spinal injuries. He was rushed to Iowa City by ambulance, the helicopter he needed grounded by fog.
The next morning he underwent a nearly eight-hour surgery at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to remove an 8-millimeter bone fragment from his spinal cord. He also had three broken vertebrae, and surgeons put a rod in his lower back and fused five vertebrae to it.
Waking up after surgery, the 42-year-old father of two was told he was paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors said he should plan on not being able to walk again.
But Brian has other plans.
“Brian’s mentality is that if you tell him he can’t do something or he’s not likely to be able to do it, he’s going to try to prove you wrong,” Sarah said.
His prognosis had given him a fiery determination to one day walk again.
“This is 2021. Weird, strange stuff happens with this stuff all the time,” Brian told The Courier. “Everybody is different on how they react and how they repair.”
He is now in full-time rehabilitation at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, where he will continue his recovery for another five to eight weeks. From there, he’ll return home and begin outpatient therapy.
“There’s good days and there’s bad days, there’s no doubt about it. It’s a big lifestyle change,” he said.
He begins each day relearning life skills, like getting dressed. He attends physical and occupational therapy for the remainder of the day with an hour break for lunch.
“It’s really some pretty long days of therapy,” he said.
His wife is able to visit him, but his daughters, ages 16 and 10, are not due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead they Facetime with him each night.
“The ultimate goal would be to walk out of here. The realistic goal is to leave here as self-sufficient as possible,” he said.
On Sept. 8, Brian and Sarah will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. Sarah, a preschool teacher with Tri-County Head Start, is working four days a week. She will use her sick days when Brian returns home.
“So we can adjust and learn how to live life again,” she said.
Sarah hopes John Deere will be able to find Brian a suitable job in the future — even if he requires a wheelchair.
“We really don’t know how long this will last,” she said.
“Not knowing the exact future is (scary) because I don’t know what my outcome is yet,” he said.
The community of Jesup has rallied around the couple since news broke of Brian’s injury, including their church, Zion Lutheran Church between Jesup and La Porte City. Jesup Community Betterment, a nonprofit organization of volunteers, launched a GoFundMe account and have raised more than $27,000.
The money is being used to revamp the family’s two-story farmhouse built in 1910. When Brian returns home from rehabilitation, it must be ADA compliant.
An average of five men, including friends and family and some construction workers, are at the home each day, working tirelessly to help the family. They are installing a new entryway from the garage into the house that will include a ramp, remodeling the bathroom, and creating a ground-floor bedroom.
Sarah is planning ahead for Brian’s transportation needs.
“We potentially have to consider a different vehicle that you would either be able to adapt so he can drive with hand controls or something that he could more easily get in and out of from the passenger side,” she said. “The community support is just so overwhelming and we’re very grateful for all the thoughts and prayers and all the donations that have come through.”
Brian agreed.
“I can’t thank the community and family and friends enough for all their outpouring of support and care,” he said.
The day of his fall also marked his 13th year as a pipefitter at John Deere. Originally of Brandon, Brian is an active member of the Jesup community. He is a coach for a youth softball team, helps with the recreational Tee-ball program and has coached kids’ basketball.
“I’m taking one day at a time and clearing each hurdle as they come. I don’t know who wrote it, but my grandmother used to say, ‘Everyday isn’t great, but there is something great in every day.’”
For more information or to donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/lets-help-the-larson-family.
Donations also are being accepted through Farmers State Bank, Venmo (@jesupcommunitybetterment) or checks payable to Jesup Community Betterment, P.O. BOX 321 Jesup 50648.
The John Deere Power For Good program will match online donations made by John Deere employees to Brian’s campaign.
