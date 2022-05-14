Jesup man charged with beating seagulls with shovel

CEDAR RAPIDS -- On Nov. 5, 2021, Marco Island Police initiated an investigation into animal abuse after a report that a male suspect was hitting seagulls with a shovel.
According to television station KCRG, police arrived on scene and found that one of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing and was no longer able to fly. It was later euthanized from the severity of its injuries. The bird is a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
While the suspect had already left the scene prior to police arrival, through an investigation authorities identified the subject as 30-year-old Paul John Flaucher from Jesup.
Flaucher was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty.
Photos: Graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball in Independence
Members of the Navy serve as pallbearers as they carry the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
The hearse carrying the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, arrives for his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
A folded American flag is given to the family of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Members of the Navy carry out the 21-gun salute for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
A Naval trumpeter plays "Taps" for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
The graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, were held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
