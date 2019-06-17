JESUP — Jesup’s 104th Farmers Day Celebration will be Thursday through Saturday, with an extra activity scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday.
There will be free admission, free parking, and free stage entertainment. This year’s theme is “Into the Woods.”
The All American Lumber Jack Show will provide numerous shows starting Thursday night at 8 p.m., Friday at 4 p.m. (children’s show) and 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (children’s show) and 7 p.m. This event will take place in the middle of Young Street across from the city park gazebo. The shows will include log-rolling, ax throwing, buck sawing, cross cut sawing, chain saw cutting, carving and more.
The Jesup Chamber of Commerce pork loin feed begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the park pavilion and will continue until the sandwiches are gone.
Other free activities on Thursday include the Children’s Parade, the Prince and Princess contest, pie eating contest and music by Balvanz and Powers.
Free activities on Friday include the Fancy Hat Show, Eric Michaels Magic Show and music by Russ Lachney’s one man show, the Stringwinders’ Chick Band and the Ethan Bell Band.
Free activities on Saturday include the Great Farmers Day Parade, the Domestic Arts Show, music by the Bosco/Indee City Band and One Man Band Casey Klein, children’s games, Iowa State Fair Talent Show, children’s pedal tractor pull, and music by the Buck Hollow Band, Bill Chrastil and the Wicked Andersons.
The last free activity will be the add-on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. with a Gospel Hour show lead by Bill Chrastil and an ice cream social.
Local groups will sell food and beverages, and the Farmers Day beer garden will also feature a Jesup Fire Department Wing Feed on Thursday night. The beer garden will be open Thursday evening, Friday evening and Saturday from noon to closing.
Carnival rides and various booths will line Young Street offering $15 wrist band times for rides.
A quilt show is planned Friday and Saturday at the American Legion Hall, and Saturday morning will bring a 5K Run. Registration is available at the Farmers Day website.
For more information, go to www.jesupfarmersday.org.
