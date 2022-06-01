Jesup Boy Scouts celebrate one-of-a-kind monument to Eagle projects, scouting icons

JESUP — Eagle Scouts have made their mark on Jesup over the 80 years of Troop 95's existence.

And there’s only one place a person needs to go to find the full directory of projects that have been completed over the decades.

Before Tuesday night, the “Wall of Eagle” – assembled on the front of the Troop 95 food booth at the Land of Corn Park – had 56 Eagle Scouts recognized with gold-colored plaques, each inscribed with the scout's name, project details, and completion date.

But on the last day of May at a special ceremony in which history, accomplishments and stories were shared, Hayden Miller, 18, and Jacob Leach, 16, the newest Eagle Scouts, fastened their own plaques to the wooden wall.

In doing so, they became the 57th and 58th to be honored in perpetuity.

“We wholeheartedly believe this is the only Wall of Eagle in Iowa, proudly displayed right here in Jesup, just a little small town in Northeast Iowa, with a rich history in scouting,” said Curt Miller, an adult Scout leader and one of the creators of the wall.

The troop dedicated the monument to the city of Jesup and its citizens for all to enjoy.

Several scouts and their families were present along with a number of assistant scoutmasters and four past scoutmasters – Albert “Sparky” Duroe, Merritt Jones, Bob Venem and Harry Dixon – for the special ceremony.

New Marine Corps recruiter to join Cedar Falls office Staff Sgt. Joseph Stewart arrived from Lisbon on April 1, and will now be a fixture at the office, 226 B Brandilynn Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“If you look at this Wall of Eagle, you will see a lot of history representing what Troop 95 is and who they are," Miller said. "You see accomplishments and challenges along the way. The Eagle Scout Project became a requirement after October 1965 and many of these projects are still with us today. Sadly, a few of these projects are not around anymore."

Along with the 58 Eagle Scouts who have been honored, the troop's eight scoutmasters also have gold plaques. The town’s nine “Silver Beavers,” another prestigious recognition a Scout can receive, and one “Silver Antelope,” the highest award one can receive as a volunteer, also are represented by silver plaques.

The Boy Scout monument was created in July on the food booth, which also is the site of past Eagle Scout projects and now has plaques to prove it.

But at the time, the question was posed: “Why are these Eagles not really recognized in town?”

The wall's history extends back decades, as far back as former Scoutmaster Lee Fisher – who served in the role from 1942 until 1982 – and the first project of Richard Kurtz in 1950.

“It’s a pretty amazing history,” said Scoutmaster Kyle Troyer. “We’re super proud of it."

“It’s pretty impressive what has come out of Troop 95 – all the awards and the countless others, the people who have poured (their time) into Troop 95 that didn't necessarily get the awards and don’t get the spotlight,” Troyer later added. “It literally takes everybody to run the troop.”

That same evening, the troop also recognized posthumously the addition of Jack Huntley’s silver “Lifetime Scouter” plaque to the wall for his contributions from 1936 until 2021.

His widow, Carole, and son, Zach, another Eagle Scout, accepted it on his behalf.

Troyer said he relied on Huntley’s experience when he became scoutmaster.

“I needed a lot of guidance,” said Troyer. “There’s someone in the background that I really leaned on and I really respected, and that was Jack.”

He quipped about sharing Huntley’s strong coffee some mornings and “how we would just talk Scouting.”

“I know he had such a love for Scouting. … We feel really strongly about Jack. We recognize that he didn’t necessarily have a place on the wall, but we wanted him to have a spot,” Troyer said.

Lins family finds purpose in raising funds for playground addition in honor of late son Cooper The parents decided they wanted to honor his 'joyful, fun loving spirit while blessing a whole lot of other families.'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.