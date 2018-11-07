JESUP -- As a baby, Mason Gonzalez hit all of his developmental milestones. At 6 months old, however, Mason could no longer sit up on his own and started experiencing feeding issues. After Mason had a seizure when he was a year old, his local doctor referred him to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for pediatric neurological testing.
Mason was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the nervous system and causes developmental delays, seizures, an inability to speak, and difficulty with movement and balance. It is also characterized by frequent laughter and an excitable personality.
Mason undergoes weekly therapy sessions, and he uses an assistive device to communicate. He enjoys riding his adaptive bicycle and going to school with his friends.
For more information, go to uichildrens.org/2018-masong.
Celebrating its 10th year, the Kid Captain program is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories.
