JESUP – An employee at a Jesup assisted living facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
The worker at Winding Creek Meadows tested positive on Saturday and won't return to work until completing the recommended isolation established by public health officials.
All residents, families and employees were informed of the situation, and the Iowa Department of Public Health, Buchanan County Public Health Department and Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals were notified, according to Winding Creek officials.
Staff are following its coronavirus response plan and working with health agencies to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the community, which is home to 20 residents.
Resident screenings for temperature and respiratory symptoms started March 25 and have been increased from once to at least twice daily.
Additional personal protective equipment was delivered to Winding Creek Meadows for employees who would need to work closely with residents if they develop symptoms.
The community has not allowed visitors or volunteers since March 12, which is also when the dining room closed and meal delivery started. Group activities ended March 17.
Families and loved ones can address any questions to Winding Creek Meadows at 319-827-1052 or through the contact form on the website www.windingcreekmeadows.com.
UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds
In this Series
Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa
-
Updated
FBI warns of latest coronavirus scams
-
Updated
Jesup assisting living worker tests positive for COVID-19
-
Updated
Governor shuts down more businesses, but doesn't issue shelter in place
- 72 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.