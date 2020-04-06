Jesup assisting living worker tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JESUP – An employee at a Jesup assisted living facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker at Winding Creek Meadows tested positive on Saturday and won't return to work until completing the recommended isolation established by public health officials.

All residents, families and employees were informed of the situation, and the Iowa Department of Public Health, Buchanan County Public Health Department and Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals were notified, according to Winding Creek officials.

Staff are following its coronavirus response plan and working with health agencies to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the community, which is home to 20 residents.

Resident screenings for temperature and respiratory symptoms started March 25 and have been increased from once to at least twice daily.

Additional personal protective equipment was delivered to Winding Creek Meadows for employees who would need to work closely with residents if they develop symptoms.

The community has not allowed visitors or volunteers since March 12, which is also when the dining room closed and meal delivery started. Group activities ended March 17.