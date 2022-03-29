Jessi Wiles promoted to branch manager at Lincoln Savings Bank in Hudson

Jessi Wiles has been promoted to branch manager for Lincoln Savings Bank at the Hudson branch. In 2019, Wiles joined LSB as a customer service associate and was then promoted to universal banker in 2021.

Through her new role as branch manager, she will supervise the day-to-day operations of the branch, ensure policies and procedures are compliant, and provide customer service to customers in the Hudson community. “I enjoy being a solution seeker when it comes to not only the customers, but also my team,” said Wiles. “It’s important to know our customers and assist them in all their financial needs.”

One of the reasons Wiles joined the LSB family is because the organization has allowed her to put family first, and she has had the ability to continually grow in both knowledge and experience. She is excited to help the Hudson team and community continue to grow. “We have great a customer base and I look forward to seeing all the avenues -new and old- we can help them with,” said Wiles.

Wiles, originally from Strawberry Point, now resides in Traer with her husband and two boys. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her kids, helping her husband at car shows and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

