WATERLOO — Jesse Henderson smiled as he recalled his great-uncle’s square-dancing days.
“One of his passions happened to be square-dance calling,” Henderson said.
Known as a “leisure pioneer” in Black Hawk County, Henderson said his great-uncle, Jesse Cosby, had a passion for leisure and recreation, and in particular, square dancing. During a time of social segregation when few African-Americans were integrated in those activities, Cosby sought to involve all people into these pastimes.
Following his death, his community set out to honor Cosby’s legacy and continue his work of community engagement through the Jesse Cosby Center.
Since then, the center has provided activities and services for the community. Their recent addition of a shuttle van has alleviated the heavy reliance on volunteer drivers to support the center’s vision.
“Anybody with a driver’s license and insurance who’s willing” has offered to deliver food for their Meals on Wheels service, said Victim of Crimes Program project manager Dianne Bedore, but now the van grants easier mobility to the service, which has provided as many as 140 daily meals for senior citizens in the past.
The center applied for grants before receiving the van in May, and delivering meals is not its only use; the first outing shuttled a handful of seniors on a field trip to Tama.
Having one source of transportation has been a vision of Cosby’s daughter and the center’s board chair, Beth Cosby.
“When we told her about it she cried, because it’s been one of her lifelong dreams that has now been fulfilled,” Bedore said.
Aligning with Cosby’s own work with youth, the center offers a Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.) program, geared toward ages 13-15, which provides work at nonprofit organizations and supports education and leadership. The van allows transportation for youth in this program, traveling to mandatory classes. Bedore also teaches a class for the Victim of Crimes Program and the van can now pick up attendees.
The Archdiocese of Dubuque donated St. Peter’s Claver parish on Mobile Street in 1966 for the Jesse Cosby Center, which is fulfilling the square dancer’s vision of an activity center.
Cosby, from a peanut farm in Alabama, wound up stationed abroad in France, working as a barber and shoe shiner during World War II. At the invitation of his niece (Henderson’s mother), Cosby continued the vocation in Black Hawk County following the war.
While polishing and cleaning shoes, Cosby formed a relationship with the director of the Waterloo recreation center. Their interactions led to Cosby to accept an offer for a maintenance job at the recreation center, which sparked his interest in the numerous activities there.
One way Cosby lived as an ambassador for his discovered passion was by teaching ballroom dancing. Being an active community member led him to form an a cappella choir integrating singers from various local churches. Performing and traveling around the Midwest, the choir collected donations that were saved in hopes of building an activity center on the east side of Waterloo.
“He used to get people in the community active in all those activities,” Henderson said.
As recognition for his work with youth, Cosby received a medal from the Iowa governor in 1950 and that same year traveled to the National White House Conference on Children and Youth.
“In a nutshell, that’s pretty much who Jesse Cosby was,” Henderson said.
