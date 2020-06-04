Jesse Cosby Center offers help during pandemic

WATERLOO – When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Black Hawk County in March, Jesse Henderson worried for the hundreds of clients at the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center in Waterloo who already were struggling.
So he quickly organized more help for his clients as well as anyone struggling within the community. Staff and volunteers at the center, located at 1112 Mobile St., began organizing care packages that include masks, sanitizer, toilet paper, bleach and other items.
“That’s what we’re here for: to help people in our community,” said Henderson’s wife, Beverly Henderson, who organizes deliveries. “Whoever needs a care package, we’re there.”
Their quick action was noticed. Local TV station KWWL aired a news segment on the center’s efforts in April. Since word got out, the center has received about $15,000 in donations, including monetary gifts and essential items.
“It was very surprising. We decided to give as many care packages as we could,” Henderson said.
The additional funds allowed the center to reach 200 more homes, including those who had specific requests such as a refrigerator, bathroom essentials, a bed and transportation. That’s on top of the 100 meals delivered to homes each day.
Donations of $50 to $1,000 were received from individuals and families, totaling more than $3,350. More than $8,000 was donated by businesses like CBE Companies and Midwest One Bank in Cedar Falls in Cedar Falls and Tyson Foods and Carpetland USA in Waterloo. The Waterloo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority also donated significant time, money and materials. Henderson also is thankful for grants from the Otto Schoitz Foundation and Black Hawk County Gaming Commission. Gifts from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging elped provide extra food during the coronovirus shutdown.
“We are so grateful. Without them, we could not have helped nearly as many people,” Henderson said.
The center has been a multicultural, multigenerational service provider in Black Hawk County for 50 years. With Henderson at the helm, the center provides services for the disabled, the sick, shut-ins, the homeless, and low-income households in crisis by providing connections to financial assistance programs and services.
Day services at the center have been closed since March, but Henderson anticipates they will reopen this summer.
