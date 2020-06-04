Jesse Cosby Center offers help during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Black Hawk County in March, Jesse Henderson worried for the hundreds of clients at the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center in Waterloo who already were struggling.

So he quickly organized more help for his clients as well as anyone struggling within the community. Staff and volunteers at the center, located at 1112 Mobile St., began organizing care packages that include masks, sanitizer, toilet paper, bleach and other items.

“That’s what we’re here for: to help people in our community,” said Henderson’s wife, Beverly Henderson, who organizes deliveries. “Whoever needs a care package, we’re there.”

Their quick action was noticed. Local TV station KWWL aired a news segment on the center’s efforts in April. Since word got out, the center has received about $15,000 in donations, including monetary gifts and essential items.

“It was very surprising. We decided to give as many care packages as we could,” Henderson said.

The additional funds allowed the center to reach 200 more homes, including those who had specific requests such as a refrigerator, bathroom essentials, a bed and transportation. That’s on top of the 100 meals delivered to homes each day.