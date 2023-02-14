WATERLOO — Maybe Caston, 80, has been a receptionist at the Jesse Cosby Center for 20 years and knows firsthand the value it provides Black Hawk County.

Caston was a senior looking to get out of the house and do something new. She ended up walking away one day with a job she loves there, which allows her to meet people of all different backgrounds and cultures.

She points out how the nonprofit, at the corner of Oneida and Mobile streets, provides valuable services and programming, especially for seniors, and others who are trying to live on their own.

“It’s a place for older people to spend time with other people of the same age,” Caston said. “It gets them out of the house and keeps their minds active. We want to learn and keep going.”

“It keeps them out of the rocking chair,” she added.

The community center is preparing to host its 56th annual Black and White Gala on March 4 at the UAW Local 838 Hall, 2615 Washington St., the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser each year.

The doors open at 5 p.m., with guests able to enjoy a dinner, silent auction, and live music while wearing their favorite black-tie formal wear. The meal starts at 6 p.m.

Expectations are that 250 to 300 people will be in attendance and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will be the emcee.

To purchase tickets and view sponsorship packages, go online to bit.ly/JCGala23 or stop by the headquarters at 1112 Mobile St. during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“People love dressing up and having a good time,” said Director Debra Hodges-Harmon. “They put on their finest, laugh, talk, socialize and love to dance and take pictures.”

Nestled in between Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence and Payne African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center is in the midst of a rebound following its former executive director Jesse Henderson being convicted of stealing funds from the nonprofit and the center losing substantial funding as a result.

Hodges-Harmon has been the new director since March. She’s looking forward to raising awareness about all the good its tiny facility still offers to local folks, as well as coming up with new ideas and building new partnerships.

“We’re grateful we’ve been able to overcome a lot of barriers and hurdles,” said Hodges-Harmon. “That shows that there is strength in our foundation as an organization.”

The event is made possible through partners and sponsors like Tyson Foods as well as Lost Island Waterpark and Themepark, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, the University of Northern Iowa, Savior Baptist Church, Veridian Credit Union, First Bank, and Ball, Kirk & Holm, to name a few.

The nonprofit’s been assisted by community participants in the Grow Cedar Valley Leadership Institute, as well.

“We’re very excited about everything they do for the community, and all the services they provide and how much their staff really cares about the community,” said Amanda Huisman, city of Cedar Falls communications specialist and a participant in the leadership program. “The more people that know about the center the better.”

The center continues to offer and deliver meals each and every day as well as provide crisis management and social services for those who need assistance. It also provides connections for financial assistance programs and services.

“People don’t always realize that we’re a golden nugget in this corner of the community,” said Hodges-Harmon. “A lot of people know about the school and the church, but forget about the services we offer.”

Jesse Cosby also offers educational classes. They provide lessons, ranging from ones about technology usage and social security to health. The nonprofit also offers other opportunities for bonding through activities like bible study, community gardening and casual games.

Bernice Richard, 79, was among the participants in a “Seniors in Motion” exercise class there at the center on Monday.

“I’m glad it’s not strenuous and it fits my needs,” said Richard.

She’s also taken advantage of the technology class offered there for those looking to learn more about how to use a computer, cell phone or other device – a requirement to live nowadays, she points out, in addition to the entertainment the electronics provide in the form of streaming services like Hulu.

“It’s difficult to keep up with it all sometimes,” she said. “The instructor is positive and no question is a stupid question. He makes us feel good about ourselves.”

Inez Murtha, 74, pointed out how her mother, Aretha White, is celebrating her 103rd birthday this week and was among those taking part in the exercise class.

“Moving is key. You see how they look. That’s why we’re here,” Murtha said, referencing some of the older women in the class. “We want to look like them. They don’t look their age and it motivates us.”