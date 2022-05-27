Jennifer Sherrets: Nurse puts smiles on faces at NewAldaya Lifescapes

CEDAR FALLS — Ten-year-old Nolan thinks his mom is a celebrity.

And she is.

Sherrets, a nurse at NewAldaya Lifescapes, is being honored as one of the Courier’s Top Nurses in the Cedar Valley. “I didn’t believe it when I first heard. I was definitely shocked. I had no idea that anything like this would ever happen to me,” she said.

“I’m very excited and very proud.”

Sons Oliver, 14 and Abram, 5, and her husband, Anthony Ryckman, are equally proud. “My husband works at the Mental Health Institute in Independence, and my mom is a nurse too. She knows what nurses go through, and we all know how to keep each other going,” Sherrets said.

Ciara Morales nominated Sherrets for the recognition.

“She goes above and beyond her job title. She’s always helping out the CNA’s (certified nurse aides). Everyone loves her because of her calming personality. She has picked up a lot of hours to help everyone out during the pandemic. She’s very motivating and upbeat,” said Morales.

Sherrets has worked at NewAldaya Lifescapes for four years in June. Previously she was a nurse in pediatric home health with one client for 11 years. “What I’m doing now is the complete opposite, working with older people,” said Sherrets who grew up in Independence. She earned her degree in practical nursing in 2006 from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

There wasn’t any question that Sherrets would choose to become a nurse.

“My mom was a single mom and had me and my sisters a year apart. She went to nursing school when we were little, and we grew up with her being a nurse. I’ve always been the kind of person who likes to take care of people, the peacekeeper, the nurturer. I’m the middle child, so I took on that role. I love making people happy.”

Being a nurse at NewAldaya gives her that opportunity. “They’re like my family,” she said. “I love going in and putting smiles on their faces.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the biggest toll on the elderly community. Throughout the country, long-term care communities like NewAldaya took steps to protect residents, including the isolation of residents from family members and other visitors because age is one of the high-risk factors for COVID and its variants. In addition to loss of live, the lockdown created other difficulties for the elderly, particularly physical isolation and emotional estrangement from family members.

Sherrets described the pandemic as the biggest challenge she’s faced as a nurse.

“When COVID hit, everything changed for us. It hit really hard, the isolation of residents away from their families, and they didn’t get to leave,” she said.

“I wasn’t expecting how hard it was for them, not being able to see their families and friends in person and seeing staff wearing masks and face shields and hearing all the stuff on the news.

“They were scared. The isolation was so hard for residents. I remember so many times when it was really bad that a resident would say ‘help me,’ or ‘I want to die.’ It was our job to let them know that we cared and that we would do everything we could to get them through this. The ones hit the hardest, I think, were residents who saw family members almost every day. They were the ones who felt the most lost, the most cut-off from family.

“We were there to reassure them that we would keep them safe and gave them hugs when they needed it,” she explained.

Although Sherrets’ workload increased in the numbers of assessments and the amount of charting that had to get done, she made it a point to spend more time with residents.

“There were a lot of rewarding moments. We had a lot of people who had to be in isolation, and my favorite moments were when they returned to their floor and everyone was outside their doors, clapping for them.

It was so exciting and they were so happy to come back to their floor.”

Sherrets never dreamed she’d be a nurse at a long-term care facility.

“It was never a thought in my mind. I grew up with my grandma as my best friend and I love elderly people. I see my residents and they remind me of my grandmother. I treat them like family, like I would want my grandma to be treated.

“It makes me happy to know I can make them happy.”

