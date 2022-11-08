 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jennifer Brost to offer communcation tips at NAMI Black Hawk County meeting.

  • 0
NAMI

WATERLOO -- Jennifer Brost, LMHC, will speak about “Relationships, Communication, and Dealing with Conflict," at NAMI Black Hawk County on Nov. 16.

The meeting is from 7 to 8 p.m. in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Waterloo, 608 W. Fourth St.

Brost has been a therapist for 10 years and started a local non-profit, the Job Foundation. She will present communication tips and strategies.

NAMI Black Hawk County works to improve the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call (319) 830-6448.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation dominates Arizona political landscape during the midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News