Jennifer Brost to offer communcation tips at NAMI Black Hawk County meeting.

WATERLOO -- Jennifer Brost, LMHC, will speak about “Relationships, Communication, and Dealing with Conflict," at NAMI Black Hawk County on Nov. 16.

The meeting is from 7 to 8 p.m. in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Waterloo, 608 W. Fourth St.

Brost has been a therapist for 10 years and started a local non-profit, the Job Foundation. She will present communication tips and strategies.

NAMI Black Hawk County works to improve the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call (319) 830-6448.