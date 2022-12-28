Jeff Reinitz's memorable stories from 2022

Courier public safety reporter Jeff Reinitz details his most memorable stories from 2022.

Homicide record

Only eight days into 2022, a young man was gunned down while sitting in a parked car.

In the 12 months that followed, eight other people also met with violent fates in Waterloo, pushing the number of homicides for the calendar year to nine.

That number is a tie for the city record, a record high that hasn’t been matched in almost three decades.

In 1993, Waterloo had nine homicides. Five of those remain unsolved 29 years later.

Of the nine slayings in 2022, seven of the deaths were by firearm. One was by fire, and the last was apparently by fists. Police have made arrests for murder or related charges in five of the cases so far.

Acquittal in shotgun attack

After six years, a former school bus driver was acquitted of wounding his mother’s ex-boyfriend with repeated blasts from a shotgun in 2016.

The trial highlighted the powerlessness felt by victims of domestic violence and raised questions about self-defense.

Prosecutors said the son planned the confrontation with the boyfriend and asked jurors to convict him of attempted murder.

The defense noted the boyfriend had approached the son with a metal bar.

Jurors determined the son’s actions were justified.

Cousins 10 years out

After a decade of following the disappearance and deaths of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, I wish there were developments to report.

There aren’t.

The tragedy marked its 10-year milestone in July, and the killer or killers remain at large.

Maquoketa caves tragedy

A perfect summer outing turned into the stuff of nightmares in July when three members of a Cedar Falls family were killed while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter died in their tent. Their 9-year-old son survived and ran for help. Within hours, the attacker, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, was found dead, having taken his own life, according to investigators.

For Iowa outdoor enthusiasts, the slayings -- at one of the state’s most popular natural destinations -- hit close to home.

The motive for the tragedy remains elusive.

Lost Island Theme Park

After years of anticipation, the Lost Island Theme Park opened in Waterloo.

Adding to the entertainment district that includes the Lost Island Waterpark, Bamboo Ridge Campground and Isle Casino Hotel, the theme park introduced the community to the realms of Mura, Awa, Udara, Yuta and Tamariki with twisting, turning, spinning rides.

It also gave The Courier staff an excuse to enjoy the rides in the name of journalism.