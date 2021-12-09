Jeff Copeland's new book details baseball pioneers breaking color barrier 'After Jackie'

CEDAR FALLS – Jeff Copeland is a lifelong baseball fan.

He remembers, as a kid, sitting next to his dad at his first Cardinals game at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis. “We wolfed down as much popcorn as we could eat.” Popcorn was sold in paper “megaphones” that when empty were used to cheer teams. That day his dad used the megaphone – still stuffed with popcorn – to catch a foul ball. Popcorn showered everyone around them.

“That was so funny, we both doubled over in laughter. At the same time, the people who got hit with popcorn were so mad,” recalled Copeland, author and University of Northern Iowa professor.

Copeland has never lost his passion for baseball. His 36th book, “After Jackie – 15 Pioneers Who Helped Change the Face of Baseball,” is his first about the game. Published by Paragon House, the hardcover will be released later this month and available at Barnes & Noble in Waterloo. Digital copies are available now through online book sellers.

Jackie Robinson was the first African American to break through the color barrier in major league baseball when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers. That was April 15, 1947.

“But it wasn’t just Jackie who was crossing the color line. Fifteen other teams had pioneers and very few people remember them or know anything about them,” Copeland said.

There are individual chapters about the lives, careers and experiences of Larry Doby (Cleveland Indians), Hank Thompson (St. Louis Browns), Monte Irvin (New York Giants), Sam Jethroe (Boston Braves), Minnie Minoso (Chicago White Sox), Bob Trice (Philadelphia Athletics), Ernie Banks (Chicago Cubs), Curt Roberts (Pittsburg Pirates), Tom Alston (St. Louis Cardinals), Chuck Harmon (Cincinnati Reds), Carlos Paula (Washington Senators), Elston Howard (New York Yankees), John Kennedy (Philadelphia Phillies), Ozzie Virgil (Detroit Tigers) and Pumpsie Green (Boston Red Sox).

It was 12 years after Robinson put on a Dodgers uniform before Pumpsie Green took the field in 1959 for the Red Sox. “It didn’t mean the struggle ended. To the contrary, the pioneering work of these men built the foundations, but it would still take extraordinary acts and resolve to right injustices and make baseball, and the world, more inclusive,” Copeland wrote in the book’s author note.

He was surprised to find little written about these players. The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum opened their archives for Copeland.

“I went to Cooperstown, New York, and stepped into the Hall of Fame and for me, it was like walking into church.”

The author spent hours in the archives sorting through records, reading papers and stats and “seeing things the general public never gets to see. As I read about what these men went through trying to cross the color line, it touched me so deeply. Most of these men had not been given any kind of credit for their accomplishments. It was so sad and so wrong. I wanted to bring these pioneers back to life and tell their stories because they were unable to do it themselves.”

He discovered no one could agree on who the other 15 actually were after Robinson took the field.

“In some cases, the list of players wasn’t true. For example, the fourth team to add a player of color was the New York Giants. They list Monte Irvin as the one who broke their color barrier, but it was Hank Thompson who came in eight innings before.”

Copeland began work on the project in November 2019 with plans to visit all major league teams’ archives. When the pandemic curtailed travel, he conducted virtual interviews and tracked down family members, former teammates, baseball executives and other individuals.

He interviewed Pumpsie Green’s widow in California just a month after the baseball great died. She held up his uniform, gloves, bats, photographs and other memorabilia from her husband’s career for Copeland to see on his computer screen.

“She said ‘thank you,’ and that she’d been hoping someone would write his story. She told me the first time Pumpsie came up to bat for the Red Sox, he got a rousing standing ovation. She was in the stands that day and couldn’t believe how excited the fans were about her husband playing,” Copeland said.

The Boston Red Sox was the last team in the majors to integrate. “It took 12 years before all 16 teams at the time knocked down the color barrier. Red Sox management fought it as long as they could but there was such an outcry from Boston fans that it lead to Pumpsie’s signing.”

Copeland also sorted through inconsistencies in other records and lists from teams, baseball research societies and museum archives.

“You can’t please everybody, so I decided to go with the MLB list as my official list of pioneers.” About half of the players Copeland writes about had careers in the Negro Leagues prior to playing for MLB teams. After retiring from the game, many players became educators, inventors, executives and businessmen. Minnie Minosa played professionally across seven decades. “When he was in his 80s, he’d suit up for the St. Paul Saints, a minor league. He loved the game that much,” Copeland said.

National book tours are still on hold, so Copeland has been remotely doing interviews, radio programs and events. Next spring, the author will be a guest of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be featured on radio broadcasts for individual teams, talking about pioneer players in those organizations.

