PLAINFIELD – Authorities in Bremer County responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 2018 Friday afternoon.
According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Reed D. Petersen, 26, of Belle Plaine, was driving a 2002 Jeep Wrangler near Plainfield around 2:25 p.m. Friday when he apparently lost control because of icy roads, and the vehicle overturned coming to a rest on its side. He was issued an insurance citation.
Crews with Plainfield Fire, Plainfield First Responders and Waverly Ambulance assisted at the scene.
