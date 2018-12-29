Try 1 month for 99¢
Authorities in Bremer County responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 2018 near Plainfield on Friday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF

PLAINFIELD – Authorities in Bremer County responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 2018 Friday afternoon.

According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Reed D. Petersen, 26, of Belle Plaine, was driving a 2002 Jeep Wrangler near Plainfield around 2:25 p.m. Friday when he apparently lost control because of icy roads, and the vehicle overturned coming to a rest on its side. He was issued an insurance citation.

Crews with Plainfield Fire, Plainfield First Responders and Waverly Ambulance assisted at the scene.

