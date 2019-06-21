{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its fourth concert of the “Twilight Serenade” summer series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.

The 45-piece concert band will feature University of Northern Iowa School of Music Professor Mitra Sadeghpour singing two selections, “The Blue and the Gray” suite by Grundman, “Oliver!” selections, works by Sousa, Williams, Goldman and more. Bassoonist and New Horizons Band leader Diana Blake will be recognized for 30 years of membership in the band.

The Jazz Camp Staff Combo led by Mike Michalicek will provide pre-show entertainment.

The free open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday, June-July, featuring light and traditional band selections for all age groups. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls 50613.

