CEDAR FALLS — The Saints Jazz Band, led by Paul Rider, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park downtown.

This is the second of four programs offered in the August Ensembles concert series sponsored by the Friends of Cedar Falls Band.

There is convenient street and lot parking, handicapped accessibility, and restrooms. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.

