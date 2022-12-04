Jaycee's Gift of Giving brings shoppers, smiles to Cedar Valley

CEDAR FALLS – Dozens of children from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area were treated to a morning of Christmas shopping, fun and quality time with student athletes and Santa Claus himself.

The shoppers arrived at Blain’s Farm & Fleet at around 7 a.m. as part of the Cedar Valley Jaycees annual Gift of Giving event. According to event chair Abby Webb, around 81 children took part, mainly from Waterloo. Their morning started at the UAW Local 838 Hall in Waterloo and they were bused to the store.

Each child was given $40 and tasked with making a list with their family before embarking to the store with a volunteer chaperone. Volunteers were mostly student athletes from the University of Northern Iowa. After their shopping was done, they were taken back to the UAW Hall for breakfast, gift wrapping and surprise presents for themselves courtesy of Jaycees.

“And so what we do is we take them shopping, we take them back … and then at the end we surprise them with gifts for themselves,” Webb said. “So just basically teaching them it’s not always about receiving gifts — it feels just as good if not better to give.”

For fourth-grader Jesse Card, that meant a new blanket, socks and ornaments for her family.

“It feels nice, so then they don’t know what I’m getting them and so I can shop for everyone,” she said.

Card was escorted by track and field senior Abby Riley. With the exception of 2020 during the pandemic, she’s participated in the event every year during her time at UNI and said the experience makes it worth waking up extra early.

“It’s really cool to be here with all my teammates, and it’s a fun morning,” Riley said. “It’s nice to be able to come here and do something for the community as a group.”

For freshman Colin Buch, it was a new experience. After finishing shopping with fourth-grader Tucker Reuter, he said he was glad to be a part of the event.

Buch said he’s come to love the community in the short time he’s been at UNI and is glad to show it some goodwill at Christmastime.

“This was a really cool experience to get out here and kind of show ... what the community means to UNI track and field,” Buch said, acknowledging the other teams represented. “We’ve got everything out here to come and show the community that we are here for them too, and that we are thankful for their support and we love the area of Cedar Falls. This is where we call home for four years.”

As for Reuter, who came away with a popcorn maker for his mother and a new set of playing cards for his father, he expressed what his family meant to him this time of year.

“Everything,” Reuter smiled. “Although they can get on my nerves.”