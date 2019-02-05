Try 1 month for 99¢
Local News and Weather logo

WATERLOO -- January was a month with below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 15.6 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 54 degrees on the 5th, with the lowest of -31 degrees on the 31st.

The monthly precipitation was 1.52 inches, 0.69 inches above normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation.

Date H L Rain Snow

1 27 14 T T

2 29 14 .00 .00

3 42 19 .00 .00

4 48 26 .00 .00

5 54 25 .00 .00

6 39 27 .11 .00

7 48 31 .08 .00

8 43 20 .00 .00

9 22 11 .00 .00

10 29 13 .00 .00

11 31 18 .00 .00

12 31 17 .17 2.7

13 35 15 .00 .00

14 30 13 T T

15 34 29 .00 .00

16 30 20 .00 .00

17 30 14 .01 .10

18 22 10 .33 3.6

19 17 -4 .02 .50

20 8 -10 T T

21 16 -4 .00 .00

22 26 13 .13 2.1

23 21 9 .16 2.7

24 23 -5 T T

25 4 -17 .03 .50

26 9 -19 .07 1.4

27 12 -17 .30 3.3

28 14 0 .01 .50

29 4 -22 .01 .10

30 -12 -29 T T

31 -1 -31 .09 1.7

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments