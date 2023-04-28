JANESVILLE — After a few unprecedented years for Chandler’s Janesville Locker, owner Doug Chandler has gained “a lot more respect” for what he does.

Chandler detailed the effects of COVID-19 on the meat locker Wednesday as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited the business at 410 Main St.

Meat lockers across the state saw an increase in business that at points overwhelmed their capacity and led to a backlog during the pandemic when COVID-19 caused some large processing plants to shut down.

“When plants shut down and animals are scheduled to be delivered, you create a ripple effect,” Naig said. “That, with the combination of fitting as much of (those animals) into lockers, that’s what caused that disruption.”

This created an increase in farmers selling directly to consumers and working with local processors, he said.

During the pandemic, Chandler said there were 20 cattle hanging in the cooler and they were always butchering for the next week. He said they couldn’t butcher hogs every week because “it was so busy” and worked with 20 hogs per week.

Right now, Chandler said he works with about seven cattle per week. This will likely increase to eight to 10 per week during the fall.

With local meat lockers gaining extra business, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law in 2021 that established state grants to assist smaller processors and created a task force to help these butchers grow.

A year prior, Reynolds allocated $2 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to support the local processors through three grant programs administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Naig said since there was so much interest and demand, the state-funded program will be ongoing.

A downside of the uptick in business is the effect it had on farmers.

Chandler said a friend who raises cattle was taking the animals to get slaughtered when he was called mid-trip and told the butcher could no longer accept them due to a backlog in orders.

“It was pretty sad to know when all that was going on how many farmers had to … euthanize all the big ones or ones just born,” he said. “But lockers couldn’t keep up.”

Due to the waiting list, many lockers dealt with much larger animals. Chandler said the biggest cattle he received was 1,400 pounds after slaughter.

Although other meat lockers are friendly competition, Chandler said everyone helped each other when the load became too much to bear. Naig said he has heard similar things across the state.

“You guys are true competitors, but right now in the last couple years, you all have a geography and you’re all busy,” Naig said. “Sharing, mentoring and helping each other is part of this industry.”

Another effect on Chandler’s business has been inflation. He said things such as paper wraps, plastic and other processing needs have “doubled, if not tripled” in price. He’s also needed to keep up with the cost of wages.

“I’ve had to raise my prices because right now the people working for you – you’ve gotta match wages,” he said. “I’ve been criticized but that’s what we’re dealing with. If you want good help, you pay for it.”

Chandler also said some people have been backing out on buying because of the sticker shock.

“If you buy a quarter, half or whole, it’s a lot up front,” he noted. “But you should keep track of when you go to the store and buy your meat.”

He said it adds up.

Naig said even though rising costs have been passed on to the customers, there is still a growing interest in buying local.

“Yes, costs are up, but (lockers) are really busy, plus consumers are getting what they want,” he said. “There’s an opportunity for even more to open and existing ones to expand.”

Chandler’s Janesville Locker sells three types of bacon; beef, pork and blended meat sticks; summer sausage; ring bologna; jerky; turkey; ham; brats; and deer sticks.

Chandler said he’s also working on making the sticks and summer sausage more natural, by making them without MSG and using ingredients such as celery juice powder. He also does all the smoking.

Chandler started cutting meat when he was around 14 years old at his parent’s fishing resort in Ontario (an unicorporated community that is now part of Ames). While there, he was recruited by Frederika Locker to work for them.

He bought the Janesville locker in 2012.

“I am fortunate to get up everyday knowing I love what I do,” he said.

