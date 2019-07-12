{{featured_button_text}}
Janesville fire logo

JANESVILLE -- Janesville fire officials said a strong ammonia smell in town led them to discover a leak at a local business.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday. Officials said the leak was discovered in the yard area of Agvantage FS, 513 Seventh St. An anhydrous ammonia tank that had a small leak at the fill valve was discovered and easily closed off, officials said.

"Many of you in town experienced different levels of exposure from just a smell, to possible burning/stinging of the eyes and nose. This leak was very small, Janesville fire officials stated in a press release on their Facebook site. "The cloud from the tank only rose approximately 3 feet above the tank before turning to vapor and becoming invisible. The air was very still and allowed the ammonia gas to hang around without dissipating."

