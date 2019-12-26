{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Ask Jamie Rathjen how she found her passion for holistic women’s health care, and she uses the phrase “gravitational pull.”

“That’s the force that draws us toward the things we are passionate about. We find our passion through thoughts and feelings that never seem to leave us and those things that move us. It’s good to seek out and find your passion,” said the Courier 20 Under 40 Award recipient.

As executive director of Guiding Star Cedar Valley and Fiat Fertility Care, Rathjen, 34, believes her job is to empower women in appreciating themselves as “natural wonders” imbued with reproductive “feminine superpowers,” encouraging them to embrace their abilities through a holistic approach.

The 20 Under 40 recognition is welcome, she said. “I was amazed and surprised at such an unexpected honor.”

The Guiding Star Project is a national nonprofit organization that provides support for natural family planning, fertility care, pregnancy and childbirth services, breastfeeding and postpartum and family life services. Rathjen started the Cedar Valley project in 2016.

“She has been the driving force behind bringing the Guiding Star model of care to the Cedar Valley. Her determination to provide affordable and life-affirming medical care to women, children and families throughout the Cedar Valley is unmatched,” said Debbie Best of Cedar Falls. Best nominated Rathjen for the award.

Rathjen earned her master’s degree in community health education from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She studied the effectiveness of fertility awareness methods and their exclusion from most traditional medical settings.

“I became interested in alternatives to the health care options women are usually offered. I felt like I wasn’t just doing the work for me, but for the sisterhood. I felt it was transformative. That’s the understanding I bring to my job, as well,” Rathjen explained.

She also is a Creighton Model Fertility Care practitioner for Fiat FertilityCare and is a frequent guest speaker.

“I was in my early 30s when I really began to recognize the importance of making connections. It’s the power of building relationships that helped me bring the Guiding Star Project here.”

She learned about the project at a Catholic faith conference in 2011. “What stood out to me was a simple 3-by-5 postcard in the center of the table. It was like a flame, and I was the moth. It drew me in. I couldn’t resist picking up the card, and I learned about what a clinic like this could look like,” Rathjen recalled.

The Guiding Star Project’s principles aligned with her personal views, as well.

“Women naturally want to form bonds, to build community. I also know that everyone has different strengths, strengths that are different from my own. If we collaborate and build a team of people, we can each seek out and use our areas of expertise.”

Rathjen’s husband, Justin, attended UNI, and they have three children ages 6, 4 and 2.

