Thirteenth in a series on this
year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
WATERLOO — Ask Jamie Rathjen how she found her passion for holistic women’s health care, and she uses the phrase “gravitational pull.”
“That’s the force that draws us toward the things we are passionate about. We find our passion through thoughts and feelings that never seem to leave us and those things that move us. It’s good to seek out and find your passion,” said the Courier 20 Under 40 Award recipient.
As executive director of Guiding Star Cedar Valley and Fiat Fertility Care, Rathjen, 34, believes her job is to empower women in appreciating themselves as “natural wonders” imbued with reproductive “feminine superpowers,” encouraging them to embrace their abilities through a holistic approach.
The 20 Under 40 recognition is welcome, she said. “I was amazed and surprised at such an unexpected honor.”
The Guiding Star Project is a national nonprofit organization that provides support for natural family planning, fertility care, pregnancy and childbirth services, breastfeeding and postpartum and family life services. Rathjen started the Cedar Valley project in 2016.
“She has been the driving force behind bringing the Guiding Star model of care to the Cedar Valley. Her determination to provide affordable and life-affirming medical care to women, children and families throughout the Cedar Valley is unmatched,” said Debbie Best of Cedar Falls. Best nominated Rathjen for the award.
Rathjen earned her master’s degree in community health education from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She studied the effectiveness of fertility awareness methods and their exclusion from most traditional medical settings.
You have free articles remaining.
“I became interested in alternatives to the health care options women are usually offered. I felt like I wasn’t just doing the work for me, but for the sisterhood. I felt it was transformative. That’s the understanding I bring to my job, as well,” Rathjen explained.
She also is a Creighton Model Fertility Care practitioner for Fiat FertilityCare and is a frequent guest speaker.
“I was in my early 30s when I really began to recognize the importance of making connections. It’s the power of building relationships that helped me bring the Guiding Star Project here.”
She learned about the project at a Catholic faith conference in 2011. “What stood out to me was a simple 3-by-5 postcard in the center of the table. It was like a flame, and I was the moth. It drew me in. I couldn’t resist picking up the card, and I learned about what a clinic like this could look like,” Rathjen recalled.
The Guiding Star Project’s principles aligned with her personal views, as well.
“Women naturally want to form bonds, to build community. I also know that everyone has different strengths, strengths that are different from my own. If we collaborate and build a team of people, we can each seek out and use our areas of expertise.”
Rathjen’s husband, Justin, attended UNI, and they have three children ages 6, 4 and 2.
In 2014, these were a few (40!) of our favorite Cedar Valley things
In 2014, these were a few (40!) of our favorite Cedar Valley things
In 2014, we looked back in celebration of 40 places, events and people that help make the Cedar Valley a great place to live.
CEDAR FALLS | If you ice it, they will climb.
CEDAR FALLS | For decades, Hartman Reserve Nature Center has been a wooded oasis in the heart of metropolitan Black Hawk County.
CEDAR FALLS | Overman Park is the earliest documented park acquired by the city, in 1853.
WATERLOO | A blend of new technology with an industry as old as the land itself is the idea behind Cedar Valley TechWorks, a blend of manufact…
WATERLOO | Henry Grout, an east Waterloo native and former state legislator, was a collector who left the bulk of his estate in the care of th…
WATERLOO | Bob Brown has a passion that's gone on for more than 30 years. He's gotten away with it with the help of about 60 to 70 people, inc…
CEDAR FALLS | In the early fall, traffic along the first four blocks of Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls is closed. Art booths and displays…
WATERLOO | J. George Wyth was born in 1869 a few years after the Civil War's conclusion and quit school in the seventh grade to delivery groce…
WATERLOO | At 98, the Waterloo Community Playhouse is Iowa’s oldest community theater, and is among the oldest and most continuously operating…
WATERLOO | What started as a simple telephone conversation has grown into a popular – and expanding – area event.
WATERLOO | The RiverLoop Amphitheatre, which opened in the summer of 2012, has already become an iconic feature along the Cedar River. The ste…
WATERLOO | It's a running joke in the Waterloo Black Hawks offices at Young Arena now.
CEDAR FALLS | Gary Kelley’s history is long and illustrative as an award-winning illustrator. The internationally-recognized Cedar Falls artis…
WATERLOO | They are the sounds of music that fill downtown Waterloo on the hour, and call people to worship on Sunday morning.
WATERLOO | It's a fixture of downtown promotional materials, featured prominently on the city's website and often used as a backdrop when loca…
WATERLOO | The early '80s were a tough time for many in the Cedar Valley. With a bad farm economy and large-scale firings at John Deere, somet…
WATERLOO | The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden has been described as one of the community’s hidden gems, but the secret is getting out.
WATERLOO | Born out of one of the city's most turbulent and divisive periods, radio station KBBG is generally regarded as being one of the mos…
CEDAR FALLS | A flurry of activity has been going on at the ground of Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center ever since contractors broke g…
WATERLOO | On any given day, one can find a good mix of people starting off the morning with breakfast at a small diner across the street from…
CEDAR FALLS| Anyone who has driven down 18th Street can’t help but notice the four-trunked tree crouching like some otherworldly ungulate over…
WATERLOO | Riverfront Stadium exists because of fire, and it's survived some serious bouts with water.
WATERLOO | The route is familiar and some of the vehicles rolling along it are even more so.
WATERLOO | At its worst, the Cedar River can be a terrible neighbor, and from time to time the waterway offers reminders, going where it wants…
WATERLOO | Kilt-clad men crowd downtown streets as strains of bagpipe music fill the air in early August during the annual Iowa Irish Fest.
HUDSON | Blake Hansen rises at 3:15 a.m. every day to spend the day with his ladies.
WAVERLY | Arnold Hexom started selling horses in 1947. Bill Dean joined the operation in 1964 but is credited with taking the Waverly Midwest …
WATERLOO | In 1918, John Deere needed to get into the tractor business. Waterloo had a tractor business.
CEDAR FALLS | The University of Northern Iowa's bell tower has almost a 90-year history in Cedar Falls.
WATERLOO | Some may have thought George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan were foolhardy. To many more, they are heroes of World War II.
WATERLOO | Thirteen years ago, Gary and Becky Bertch took the plunge and built a water park that's been generating buzz ever since.
WATERLOO | Neither floods nor 45 Iowa winters have chased the elephant from Cedar River Exchange Park.
WATERLOO | In 1974, the Sunrise Exchange Club of Waterloo decided to create a community project that would bring a little bit of farm life int…
WATERLOO | You might think the largest public collection of Haitian art in the United States is housed in an art center in Miami, Chicago or e…
HUDSON | In 1988, Dennis Holbach attended an auction with one goal: to walk away with a 3,320-pound fiberglass bull.
WATERLOO | When he painted the colorful mural, New Orleans artist Richard C. Thomas described it as a “family snapshot.” He titled it “Keki Me…
CEDAR FALLS | Walking down the tent-made lanes of the College Hill Arts Festival, one is transported.
CEDAR FALLS | One of Cedar Falls’ premier historical landmarks – the Ice House Museum – is perhaps best known for its “newness.”
WATERLOO | They've overlooked downtown Waterloo and followed its fortunes for more than a century. Well, at least most of them. And not always…
WATERLOO | Somewhat hidden in the rebirth of downtown Waterloo is The Catacomb Lounge & Galleria de Paco.
“Everyone has different strengths, strengths that are different from my own. If we collaborate and build a team of people, we can each seek out and use our areas of expertise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.