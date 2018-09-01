Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jake Wilson memorial Sept. 1, 2018
Jake Wilson's photo is displayed on a screen behind photos, flowers and memorabilia during his memorial Saturday at Candeo Church in Cedar Falls.

 AMIE STEFFEN, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS — Bruce Wilson has the sound of his grandson saying “Grandpa” stuck in his mind.

Jake Wilson said it a lot, Bruce Wilson remembered — “Grandpa, watch this,” “Grandpa, what’s that?” — and always with a broad smile.

“You could say a perpetual smile,” Bruce Wilson, Jake’s paternal grandfather, told a crowd of around 100 mourners at the first memorial service for Jake on Saturday morning at Candeo Church in Cedar Falls. “I don’t think it came off his face.”

Wilson, who had been missing for months before his remains were found near Wolf Creek in La Porte City last week, was remembered Saturday for his love of fishing, Legos, dinosaurs, music, chocolate ice cream and his dog, Jack, as well as his athletic abilities that had this year propelled him to the state level of the Special Olympics.

“The moments we had, I will never forget,” Bruce Wilson said.

Jake, 16, also loved the Chicago Bears football team, and several mourners wore jerseys, shirts and hats in team colors and logos.

“Only Jake Wilson could make me wear a Bears jersey — and I do it proudly for him,” Bruce Wilson joked.

Cody Cline, Candeo’s community pastor, also spoke during the hourlong service, which included worship songs.

“I never met Jake personally, but I was one of thousands who prayed for him, and who was caught up in the pain of one of our kids who never came home,” Cline said. “We were all praying for great news, and that day never came.”

Cline told the family “God knows the pain of having to bury his son,” and said questions about God are natural during painful times.

“Where was God in all of this?” Cline asked. “Jake was never alone. God was by his side in all of this.”

Bruce Wilson implored grandparents like him in the audience to listen to their grandchildren and appreciate them.

“I think, because of Jake’s intellectual handicap, there wasn’t much I didn’t listen to him about,” Bruce Wilson said, before looking up. “God bless you, Jake. We miss you.”

A second memorial service for Jake will be held in October.

