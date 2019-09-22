Susan Jaenke has met several of the people who deployed to Iraq with her daughter, Jaime, at gatherings of the Seabees — the informal name for the Naval Construction Battalion — held at the Fort McCoy Naval Base in Sparta, Wis.
The last time she went, she took along her granddaughter — Jaime’s daughter, Kayla. They stayed at a hotel with a water park, Jaenke remembered, and Kayla met the Seabees.
“A lot of them weren’t prepared for how much Kayla looked like her mom,” Susan Jaenke said.
Jaime Jaenke, a Navy hospital corpsman second class from Iowa Falls, was killed in action on June 5, 2006, when her Humvee hit an improvised explosive device placed along an Iraqi road. She was 29, and the first woman killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom from Iowa, according to her mother.
In the 13 years since, Susan Jaenke has struggled, she said — emotionally, financially, and otherwise — to take care of herself and Jaime’s daughter, now a 22-year-old at Eastern Illinois University.
“What if (Jaime) would have come back?” Jaenke said. “What if she’d become a nurse? What if she’d have seen Kayla achieve what she’d achieve?
“Some days,” she continued, “it just breaks your heart.”
But Jaenke, who has two other sons who served in the Navy, knows her daughter was doing what she wanted to do.
“Jaime was very, very patriotic,” Jaenke said. “The only thing you can say is, it is what it is, it was what it was.”
Jaime had three brothers — Garrett, the oldest, who served 18 years in the Navy as an air mechanic engineer first class; Ryan, a year younger than Jaime who wanted to follow his siblings into the Navy but couldn’t because of an injury; and Justin, who was getting out of the Navy just as Jaime went in.
But having three brothers never fazed Jaime.
“She started the fights and ended the fights,” Jaenke recalled.
But she was always interested in patching them up afterwards — and was good at it, too.
“When she was younger, we had a horse, and a neighbor hit the horse in the neck with a bow and arrow,” Jaenke remembered. “(Jaime) went out with a leather needle and thread and sewed up the horse, and you couldn’t even tell it had been hit.”
After her kids were grown, Jaenke moved back to Iowa Falls from Red Wing, Minn., in 2003. Jaime, newly divorced and working three jobs with a small child, moved back in with her mother.
Their relationship became more of a friendship then, Jaenke said, and Jaime began talking about signing up for the Navy like her brothers, in order to get trained as a medic. Her goal, Jaenke said, was to become a flight nurse — she had been an EMT in Wisconsin, and “really liked that,” Jaenke said.
“She asked if I would watch Kayla while she did this, and I told her I would,” Jaenke said. “What made Jaime do what Jaime did is she saw a future for her and Kayla. She was thinking she’d be able to pay for college that way.”
Jaime began her basic training at Fort Snelling in Minnesota, Jaenke said, before moving to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, where the Seabees were. She deployed on Jan. 3, 2006, first to Kuwait, and then to Iraq, said Jaenke.
“It thrilled her and made me nervous,” Jaenke said.
But she said she stayed strong: “You can’t sit there and dwell on that stuff — it’ll drive you nuts.”
While deployed, Jaime met Jeff Hauswirth, who became Jaime’s mentor and friend.
Hauswirth, now a retired Navy corpsman from Hancock, Mich., said he met Jaime in April 2004, when both signed up to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Hauswirth was in charge of the medical department, and Jaime was a medic interested in becoming a Seabee.
“It was kind of my job to make sure that she knew — not medical stuff, because she was really good — but that she knew what the Seabees were about,” Hauswirth said.
Back in Iowa Falls, Susan Jaenke was trying to take care of Kayla by keeping her busy.
“I put her in 4-H, the Sea Cadets, she was in softball, church programs — everything I could think of to make her normal, make her a kid,” Jaenke said.
Jaime was able to make calls home and wrote several letters, though many of them were unfinished, Jaenke said.
“She really missed her daughter and her horses and her dogs and her boyfriend,” Jaenke said.
At the end of May 2006, after Kayla turned 9, Jaime told them she wouldn’t be able to be in contact for a while.
“They didn’t have phones,” Jaenke remembered Jaime saying. Jaime also couldn’t tell her family anything about her mission at the time.
Hauswirth and Jaime were on separate convoy teams assigned to go to Kuwait, training and working closely together.
“Two days before we left to go over to Kuwait, they cut one of the convoy teams, and that was the team she was on,” Hauswirth said. “She was really bummed out about that — her forte was emergency trauma medicine. I said, ‘Well, if anything happens, I’ll make sure you get back on the other team.’”
Sure enough, another corpsman couldn’t go.
“I pushed to get her back on the convoy team,” he said. “I felt like that was her purpose. I felt that she felt that was her purpose.”
Hauswirth’s convoy was in a different part of Iraq on June 5 when he heard a vehicle had been hit and two people were killed. Nobody officially finds out before the family does, according to military policy, but Hauswirth said he knew.
“I just got a gut feeling Jaime was one of them,” he said.
Back in Iowa Falls, Susan Jaenke, her father, and Kayla were returning from one of Kayla’s softball games — the first time Kayla had gotten a hit — and the trio had celebrated with ice cream. But when they pulled back into the family’s driveway, a blue Navy van was blocking them.
“I pulled up to the house and told Kayla to go in and not to come out,” Jaenke said.
A man with an empty manila folder under one arm delivered the news: Jaime had been killed, along with the driver of the Humvee she was in, while traveling through Anbar Province in western Iraq. Two others in the same Humvee were injured in the blast.
Jaenke remembers making phone calls to everyone, having meetings with military personnel, signing a multitude of papers, dealing with reporters and gossipy neighbors, and finally getting Jaime’s body back home and buried in the Alden Cemetery under a large shade tree.
“A lot of things happened that were confusing and terrifying, and because I had a 9-year-old, you still had to have the normalcy,” Jaenke said. “It was really hard to make things normal.”
She said she buried her feelings, promising Kayla she wouldn’t cry, because it would upset Kayla.
“There were days I just stood in the middle of a room, and the walls were all around me, and I couldn’t breathe,” Jaenke said.
The Navy named a barracks in Texas after Jaime — Navy Barracks Jaenke Hall, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Hauswirth ended up writing and recording several songs, some of them about Jaime, on an album meant to help returning veterans.
Jaenke has now met Hauswirth and other Seabees who have visited Jaime’s grave or who have come to Seabee Swarms, meet-ups for the veterans in Illinois or Wisconsin.
“The first time they came, the year after they were killed, I didn’t know what to think,” Jaenke said. “It was kind of difficult to watch them come to her grave.”
But Jaenke takes solace in the fact that Kayla was a straight-A student and “very smart young lady” who continues to do well in college 13 years later. That, Jaenke said, would have made Jaime proud.
“(Jaime) would say, ‘Well, I don’t really want to have other kids, because I had the best,’” Jaenke said. “My daughter gave me her daughter — that’s the ultimate gift.”
