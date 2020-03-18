Jail gives inmates 2 free calls per week in wake of no visitation

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- The Black Hawk County Jail announced Wednesday it was allowing two free phone calls per inmate per week after it suspended all visitors to the facility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the inmates still have access to the telephones in their housing units, we also understand that not everyone can afford to utilize them," said jail administrator Capt. Nathan Neff.

Neff said the jail's telephone provider, Global Tel*Link, agreed to provide the two free phone calls per week. The company would be installing a software update and hoped to implement it by this weekend.

Neff added the free phone calls would continue until normal jail visitation was resumed.

"We understand that a phone call is a poor substitute for a face-to-face visit, but in light of the health concerns we're all facing today we hope this service provides at least some solace for those affected," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.