JA to host Taste of Achievement

CEDAR FALLS -- Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa’s newly refreshed Cedar Valley Taste of Achievement event will be 6 to 9 p.m. March 12 at the Holiday Inn Event Center on Hudson Road.
Participants can enjoy food and beverages paired together by industry experts. There will be live music and silent and live auctions, including a Hansen’s Dairy tour, a hotel package at Isle Casino Hotel, and basketball suites at both men’s and women’s University of Northern Iowa games from Peters Construction.
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. All proceeds from the event will help JA work with Cedar Valley area students.
Tickets can be purchased at secure.qgiv.com/event/jacvtoa20 or by calling (319) 274-0760.