JA releases resource to help teens
0 comments

JA releases resource to help teens

  • 0
JA logo

WATERLOO – Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is releasing a free resource for teens titled "Making Sense: Understanding the Financial Impact of COVID-19."

The guide is designed to answer teens’ questions about the economic implications of COVID-19, including “Why are some store shelves empty?,” “Why are some people losing their jobs?” and “Are we going into a recession, or even a depression?” The guide is available at JA.org/MakingSense.

The guide is written with middle school and high school students in mind. It uses relatable examples to explain what a recession is, how the Federal Reserve works and steps being taken by government and the private sector to deal with the economic impact associated with COVID-19. JA is also offering free resources to teachers and parents who may have students finishing school online this semester. Those resources are available at www.jaeasterniowa.org/.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News