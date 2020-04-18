JA releases resource to help teens

WATERLOO – Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is releasing a free resource for teens titled "Making Sense: Understanding the Financial Impact of COVID-19."
The guide is designed to answer teens’ questions about the economic implications of COVID-19, including “Why are some store shelves empty?,” “Why are some people losing their jobs?” and “Are we going into a recession, or even a depression?” The guide is available at JA.org/MakingSense.
The guide is written with middle school and high school students in mind. It uses relatable examples to explain what a recession is, how the Federal Reserve works and steps being taken by government and the private sector to deal with the economic impact associated with COVID-19. JA is also offering free resources to teachers and parents who may have students finishing school online this semester. Those resources are available at www.jaeasterniowa.org/.
