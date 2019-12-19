Ninth in a series on this year’s
20 Under 40 winners.
WATERLOO — J’Kalein Madison had big dreams for himself: After he graduated from Waterloo West High School, he wanted to go to Boston University and become “a famous New York conductor.”
Life, as it is wont to do, had other plans.
His mother — who, along with his grandmother, Madison credits for his upbringing — became ill his senior year.
“I had to stay,” the 23-year-old account manager at KWWL said.
He attended the University of Northern Iowa instead, worked as a floor manager at Men’s Wearhouse, then got a job as master control supervisor with KWWL. In the meantime, his mother recovered.
“I thought, ‘OK, I’ll stay a few more years,’” Madison said. “Now, I feel like I can’t leave — there are too many people holding onto me.”
That’s not just his mother and his grandmother — it’s all the activities and volunteer gigs Madison has taken on in the intervening years.
That includes coaching theater at West, advising coaches with the Iowa High School Speech Association, starring in and directing community theater and, most recently, serving on the board of the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.
“I don’t know what sleep is; I’d like to try it,” Madison joked.
Theater comes naturally to Madison, though he began “not of my own free will” while a student at West.
“I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do crew,’” referring to the backstage aspects of high school theater. “Someone wrote my name on an audition sheet, and it opened up a door to a big part of my life.”
That led to stints in school and community plays and musicals, his high school speech program and, lately, directing. Madison just completed directing a staged reading of a Neil Simon comedy.
“It truthfully did change my life,” he said.
The Habitat for Humanity gig also was accidental.
“I was asked to be on the board and was kind of shocked. I didn’t expect they’d want a kid,” Madison said. “I didn’t think I had anything to contribute.”
But he’s loved the experience.
“Attending a house dedication was really impactful for me,” he said. “Seeing them giving this house to a family — it was just phenomenal.”
Madison’s nominators for this year’s 20 Under 40 Awards say his success is no accident.
His former fourth-grade teacher, Tom Nass, said in his nomination he remembered Madison as a kindergarten student volunteering to tie his classmates’ shoes to help the teacher. Later, in 2018, he remembered Madison coming in to Men’s Wearhouse on his day off to measure all of the men in Nass’ daughter’s bridal party.
“He went above and beyond the call of duty,” Nass said. “J’Kalein deserves to be recognized as one of the 20 Under 40 community members due to his remarkable character.”
Ali Parrish, Habitat for Humanity executive director, said Madison and her daughter were in musical theater together at West, and Madison was “incredibly bright and has jumped in with both feet” into the Habitat board.
“I feel J’Kalein is wise beyond his years and a wonderful example for his peers,” Parrish said.
Madison said he got his character — learning to listen, work well with others and “get down in the trenches” — from his family.
“My mother and grandmother — just their strength,” he said. “My grandmother is blind, 60-some years old, and can operate a telephone, cook meals, operate independently. Then, of course I can do anything.”
And he’s glad he can do all that in the Cedar Valley.
“Be yourself, find what you enjoy to do, and just keep doing it,” he said. “I love what I do, I love my community, and I’m trying to live that motto every day.”
