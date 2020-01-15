You are the owner of this article.
J.D. Scholten, running for U.S. Rep. King's seat, to campaign in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — A Democratic challenger looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Steve King will hold a campaign event in Northeast Iowa this week.

J.D. Scholten will bring his “Don’t Forget About Us” tour of cities with a population of less than 1,000 people to New Hartford on Thursday, Jan. 16. New Hartford has a population of around 500.

The event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. at the New Hartford Community Center, 303 Broadway St.

Scholten is currently the only Democratic challenger running against King, who represents Iowa House District 4, a large swath of western and northern Iowa. King also faces four challengers in the Republican primary June 2.

The two previously faced off in 2018, and King — who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003 — held onto his seat with 50.4% of the vote to Scholten’s 47%.

