It is early, 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Beth and David Delagardelle have grabbed their coffee and are opening the garage, getting the trusty Gator ready to go out and water 47 flower baskets.

This has been Beth and David’s routine for 15 years. They’ve helped to make sure that not only the Gator is running well, but that the flowers are beautiful, overflowing and well-loved.

Last year brought more compliments and inquiries about the flower baskets than anyone could remember. They were thriving, all due to our trusted watering crew. Every morning, you’d find a volunteer or two out watering the flowers, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their true service.

I believe the flowers are so much more than a little thing, but …

It is the “little things” in the Cedar Falls Downtown District that makes this place feel like home. In brainstorming this year’s progress article for Community Main Street and the Cedar Falls Downtown District, I asked a trusted volunteer what her ideas were, and we brainstormed about 2023.

The question was asked, “What if it is just about the little things?” As we sat back and discussed the little things, it became apparent, like most things in life, that it is the little things that make the biggest difference.

It’s the little things that made 2022 a year to remember. While we seemed to be on the other side of the pandemic, 2022 presented its own set of challenges, conversations and cooperation.

But right now, let’s focus on the little things.

It’s the orange couch in the front window that is always full, and if it isn’t you feel like you are winning the day by sitting on it.

It’s the new windows with stools facing Main Street.

It’s the new flavors of tea.

It’s finding the perfect gift, no matter who you are buying for.

It’s the smell of caramel corn.

It’s the rotating specialty cheesecakes.

It’s the igloos.

It’s always being able to get a doughnut.

It’s the library, a quiet place full of activity.

It’s hearing the live music outside as soon as the weather turns nice.

It’s being able to sit on so many patios throughout the summer with friends and watching the world go by.

It’s all the dogs that have also made the district their home.

It’s the half a dozen ways you can enter the district on a trail, whether you are riding, running or walking.

It’s Larry pulling his kayak behind his bike to hop on the Cedar River.

It’s the flowerpots that transitioned so nicely from summer to winter, giving you the feeling of warmth.

It’s moving ARTapalooza to Sunday because the weather wasn’t going to cooperate and realizing that maybe that worked better.

It’s free topping Tuesday.

It’s seeing the CAPS associates testing out their skills as business professionals with those that have been doing it for decades.

It’s the Oster Regent Theatre celebrating John Luzaich’s retirement and legacy and welcoming Greg Holt.

It’s knowing Santa will arrive the day after Thanksgiving and not knowing how, but you know you need to be there to see the magic.

Last year brought some soul-searching for Community Main Street through updating our market study and strategies with Main Street Iowa.

It will be the focus of 2023 to promote, support and tell the story of those who have helped to write the chapters of the Cedar Falls Downtown District. All the work that has gone into surviving the last three years should be lifted and celebrated for doing just that — surviving.

We will continue to work each day on the little things and being grateful for those that make it look so effortless.

In 2023, you will still see the little things that make the Cedar Falls Downtown District what it is, and maybe you will notice more of them since we just spent some time pointing them out.

But what we hope you continue to see are the people who make this place so special; the storefronts that always invite you in; the smells that make you crave something you didn’t know you were hungry for; and the sense of being “home” when you are downtown. You will see 30 flowerpots throughout the beautifully finished streetscape.

We will welcome a new event in September. Community Main Street will roll out a new grant program, and we will say goodbye to an event 20 years in the making.

In 2023, we hope to see new faces, support those who are here and continue to be grateful for the little things because after all, they make the biggest difference.

